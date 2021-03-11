Karnataka Covid wrap: 783 new cases; marshals deployed at temples to ensure protocols maintained on Shivaratri

A total of 73,101 tests were done on Thursday with 68,466 of them using the RT-PCR method, taking the total tests done so far to 1.96 crore. (PTI)

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday deployed marshals in Shiva temples across the city on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Marshals were deployed to monitor the places of worship following complaints of little or no Covid precautions followed at the temple premises.

Karnataka reports 783 cases, two deaths

Karnataka on Thursday reported 783 positive cases, taking the total infection count to 9,51,600. Two new deaths took the Covid-19 toll to 12,336, the health department said.

According to a bulletin, 9,37,353 people have been discharged cumulatively so far. This includes 406 discharged on Thursday.

The state has 7,831 active cases including 110 in the intensive care units, the department added.

Active cases stood at 5,824 on March 1 and has been climbing steadily since then. On Thursday, the maximum number of cases were reported from Bengaluru urban district, which reported 492 infections, whereas both the deaths were reported in the city.

Cumulatively, the city reported 4,09,655 infections, 4,514 deaths, 3,99,315 discharges, including 191, till Thursday while the active cases stood at 5,825.

There was zero infection and zero fatality in Haveri, whereas one infection and zero fatality was reported in Kolar, Koppal and Ramanagar.

A total of 73,101 tests were done on Thursday with 68,466 of them using the RT-PCR method, taking the total tests done so far to 1.96 crore, the department added.

A total of 9,344 people were vaccinated in the day including first doses to 7,388 general public.

There were no instance of adverse event following immunisation (AEFIs), the department added.