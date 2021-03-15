Karnataka Covid wrap: 932 new cases; Bengaluru International Film Festival postponed indefinitely

Leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah receives his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. (Twitter: @siddaramaiah)

With Covid-19 cases rising across the state, including in the capital city, the Karnataka government Monday decided to postpone the 13th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) indefinitely.

“In pursuance of the observations issued by the Health and Family Welfare services department, the government of Karnataka has ordered the postponement of the 13th edition of BIFFes indefinitely,” the organisers stated.

The international event was scheduled to be held from March 24 to 31 and preparations were underway. The Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy had announced last month that the event will be held in 11 screens at PVR in Orion Mall in the city.

The organisers are yet to decide when to hold the week-long event later this year.

Siddaramaiah gets Covid-19 vaccine



Leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday. The 72-year-old Congress leader was inoculated at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. Earlier last week, CM Yediyurappa and Health Minister K Sudhakar had taken the vaccine at the same hospital.

Kumaraswamy suggests lockdown to control rise in new cases



Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy urged the state government to impose a lockdown to keep the Covid-19 situation in the state under control. “People are not wearing masks including me. Many people come close to me to take selfies which is quite scary,” he said.

However, after a meeting with experts and ministers, CM B S Yediyurappa clarified that the government has decided not to impose a lockdown or night curfew at present. He, however, asked people to follow Covid-19 guidelines in the wake of the present situation.

When asked whether there were any plans to impose night curfew, he said, “Not as of now. We will take further decisions based on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his meeting with us on Wednesday.”

932 new Covid-19 cases, 550 in Bengaluru alone



As many as 932 more people tested positive in Karnataka on Monday, while 429 others recovered from the infection. Out of these, 550 new cases were reported from Bengaluru and 198 people were released from hospital in the capital city.

The number of active cases in Karnataka has now risen to 8,860 (6454 in Bengaluru).

Meanwhile, 1.25 lakh more people were inoculated on Monday. Out of them, 92,039 are above the age of 60 and 20,746 were in the 45-60 age group with comorbidities.