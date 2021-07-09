Karnataka Covid wrap: 2,290 new cases; 51.12% students, staff of Bengaluru govt colleges inoculated

A medic administers a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to a student in Bengaluru, Monday, July 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka on Friday reported 2,290 new Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.67 lakh and toll to 35,731.

The day also saw 3,045 discharges — continuing to outnumber the fresh cases — taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 27,93,498.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban reported 472 new cases, as the city saw 814 discharges and only 12 deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state at present stands at 37,906. While the positivity rate is 1.48 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) is recorded at 2.96 per cent.

Districts that reported most Covid fatalities are Bengaluru Urban (12), Dakshina Kannada (9), Mysuru (7), Davangere (5) and Dharwada (5), and Belagavi (4).

Bengaluru: 51.12% of students, staff in govt colleges inoculated so far, Dy CM says

As much as 51.12 per cent of the total students and staff of government degree colleges in Bengaluru have been inoculated so far, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said on Friday.

“Of the total 62,255 students and staff in government and government-aided degree colleges in the city across eight zones of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones, 31,826 have been vaccinated as on July 8,” he said.

Over 2.5 crore doses of Covid vaccine administered so far in Karnataka

More than 2.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Karnataka so far, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday. Tweeting the Health Department information, Sudhakar described it as a milestone. So far, 2,06,01,462 first doses and 45,20,506 second doses have been administered, the information said, adding that vaccines are being given at 8,207 centres, out of which 7,609 are government and 598 are private.