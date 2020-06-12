Karnataka Covid deaths: Over 40% with SARI, risk higher for those above 60 years

An art installation in solidarity with frontline workers outside Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru. (PTI) An art installation in solidarity with frontline workers outside Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, a condition in which a person faces breathing difficulties, has been seen to be the biggest risk for Covid-19 patients in Karnataka. The risk increases if the person also happens to be over 60 years of age, an analysis of Covid-19 deaths in the state shows.

A very small proportion of the Covid-19 patients in the state had severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), just 75 out of the 6,275 positive cases till now. But amongst those who had, the mortality is very high.

Of the 72 Covid-19 patients who have died in the state so far, at least 30 were also suffering from SARI, which has been found to be the most common co-morbid condition amongst the deceased.

Of the total positive cases, 344 are above the age of 60, including 28 with SARI. Eighteen of them have died. “The numbers show that about 65% (18 of 28) of those above 60 years of age who are Covid positive die if they have SARI. Hence, persons who are elderly and have comorbidities or SARI must reach Covid hospitals at the earliest,” said Munish Moudgil, the IAS officer in-charge of the state Covid-19 war room.

The average time spent at a hospital by persons who have died in Karnataka was only about 3.5 days indicating that they were being diagnosed and treated at a later stage, he said.

“Most of the deaths happen when there is delay in getting the infected elderly or persons with SARI and other symptoms to the designated hospitals. Once they reach the hospital, then the best care will be given,” Moudgil said.

Karnataka has been following a policy of aggressively identifying cases of SARI and ILI at an early stage as part of efforts to prevent mortalities and intensive care requirements, after early evidence had revealed that deaths were high in these categories. ILI cases have, however, not been found to be as dangerous as SARI cases.

