Karnataka Covid wrap: Experts warn of second peak by May, state records highest single-day spike with 10,250 new cases

A team of experts from the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) constituted by the Karnataka government has said that the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is likely to peak by May, first week.

The remark was made on Sunday during a meeting held with Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar in Bengaluru. After the meeting, Sudhakar cautioned people to be vigilant at least till the end of May. “If there is a surge in cases, our health infrastructure will be overburdened. Experts of TAC have suggested vigilance at borders and thorough testing of incoming travellers from states with high caseloads,” he said, adding that the intensity of spread is likely to slow down by the end of May.

Sudhakar added that the TAC has been directed to come up with a report which will be submitted to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. “Further measures will be taken after a discussion with the CM,” he said.

With 10,250 new cases, state records highest single-day spike

Karnataka reported 10,250 new Covid-19 cases Sunday, its largest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

Of the fresh cases, 7,584 infections were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone, also underlining a record spike in the state capital. The daily test positivity rate across the state rose to 7.72 per cent, the highest this year. The cumulative toll rose to 12,889 with 40 more people succumbed to the infection.

Other districts that reported most cases are Kalaburagi (291), Bidar (290) and Mysuru (277). At the same time, 2,638 others recovered from the infection and a total of 70,000 people were inoculated across the state (till 3.30 pm).

PM Modi suggested focusing on micro-containment zones: CM

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Sunday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested focusing on micro-containment zones while strategizing action to mitigate the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

“Spoke to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and apprised him about the measures being taken in the state to mitigate second wave of pandemic,” the CM tweeted.

Yediyurappa added, “PM appreciated the government’s efforts and suggested more focus on micro containment zones to contain the spread of infection.”

#COVIDSecondWave: PM Modi suggested focusing on micro-containment zones to contain the spread of the infection, #Karnataka CM Yediyurappa says. He added that the PM also appreciated the state’s efforts to mitigate spread. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/qTxBeKwsDn — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) April 11, 2021

While Karnataka is third among all states and union territories (UTs) based on cumulative caseload, behind Maharashtra and Kerala, it also has the third highest active cases, nearly 65,000. The other states with the most active cases, as on April 11, 2021, are Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Further, the CM urged more people to get vaccinated. “Vaccine is the biggest weapon available to us in this battle against Covid-19. I urge all eligible citizens to get vaccinated and encourage others around you to get it too. Let us continue to stay protected by wearing masks and by following social distance,” he added in another tweet.

With nearly 13,000 fatalities linked to the pandemic so far, the state is only behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu among all states/UTs in terms of deaths.

Women emerged role-models in vaccination participation: Health minister

Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Sunday lauded the active participation of women in the ongoing Covid vaccination drive in the state.

Women emerged “role-models for particpation in #Covid19 vaccination drive in #Karnataka“, says Health Minister @mla_sudhakar. “Of the total 61 lakh doses of vaccine administered in the state, 53% were recieved by women.” @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/ZNajHXGK3t — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) April 11, 2021

Sudhakar said that the state had received 72 lakh doses of vaccine so far, of which 61 lakh doses have been administered. “In total, 53 per cent of those who have received the vaccine (in the state) are women. Women have emerged role models when it comes to participation in the vaccination drive,” he said.

Encouraging more eligible people to take part in the vaccination drive, he said, “We must not let politics, religion, caste or language get into this vaccination drive. Therefore, we administered vaccines to women belonging to different faiths today as a symbolic gesture,” he said, flagging off ‘’Lasika Utsava’ at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: FIR filed against BBMP employees for manipulating Covid tests

An FIR was filed against two contract employees of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the municipal body in the Karnataka capital, for allegedly manipulating the Covid-19 testing protocol.

According to BBMP officials, the contractual employees have been identified as Hemanth and Nagaraj and both are posted at the Kodigehalli Primary Health Centre (PHC). In a video that was shared widely on WhatsApp, these two employees are seen sending swab samples to laboratories without actually taking any nasal or oral samples from people. While they say it was done to meet testing targets, such a practice should indeed be dealt with legally,” a senior BBMP officer said, adding, “They have been suspended after an internal inquiry.”

Later, Kodigehalli police confirmed that an FIR was filed against the two swab collectors. “Based on a complaint filed by medical officer Dr Premanand B R, a case has been filed under charges for providing false information and criminal breach of trust. The complaint mentions that Dr Premanand had stepped out of the PHC when the incident took place,” an officer said.

An investigation is underway and the police are in the process of recording statements of other staff who allegedly saw the illegal act even as it was being video-recorded on a mobile phone. “They have been identified as Ashok, Kusuma, Prema and Padma,” the officer said.

Mangaluru: 45 checkpoints up and running to ensure adherence to night curfew

In a bid to ensure strict adherence to night curfew orders that are in force till April 20, the Mangaluru City Police has set up 45 checkpoints across the district, with eight to ten police personnel led by an Assistant Sub-Inspector deployed at each checkpoint.

According to the police, all vehicles plying on city roads and byroads were checked from 10 pm to 5 am, with motorists travelling without necessary documents sent back. “Hotels, restaurants, and other commercial establishments extended complete support to the night curfew that has been announced to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, as no major incident was reported,” a senior police officer said.

The officer added that as many as four assistant commissioners, two deputy commissioners, 18 inspectors and 40 sub-inspectors were on duty to monitor the situation.

Bengaluru: Pvt hospital show-caused for ‘denying admission’ to 31-year-old

Bengaluru’s local civic body (BBMP) Sunday issued a show-cause notice to Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain Hospital in Vasanthnagar for allegedly denying admission to a Covid patient who later succumbed to the infection on Saturday night.

According to officials, the patient, identified as Tabrez (31), had booked a bed using the government’s centralised hospital bed management system (CHBMS) but was not allowed admission by the hospital.

Earlier, the state government had issued an order directing private medical establishments to reserve beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients referred by the public health authorities, in order to avoid a crisis. The BBMP chief commissioner was then authorised to requisition private hospitals, thereby enabling patients referred by the government to get treatment.

“As per the above-mentioned order, you were supposed to admit Mr Tabrez, BU-469942, and provide necessary treatment. Since you have denied the admission, which eventually led to death. Therefore, you are hereby directed to give an explanation within 24 hours of receipt of this notice. Failing to which, necessary action will be initiated under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act 2007,” a notice signed by the BBMO Chief Health Officer mentioned.

According to officials, the deceased was first admitted to a hospital in Madiwala after which he was asked to be shifted to another facility, as per Covid-19 protocol, when he tested positive.