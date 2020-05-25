Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Two more deaths in state; Ramangara reports first coronavirus case

According to Karnataka Minister for Medical Education Dr. K Sudhakar, the state has doubled the number of COVID-19 tests conducted from one lakh to two lakh. According to Karnataka Minister for Medical Education Dr. K Sudhakar, the state has doubled the number of COVID-19 tests conducted from one lakh to two lakh.

Two more people died in Karnataka due to covid-19 on Monday, which takes the total number of deaths in the state to 44.

According to the media bulletin by the Karnataka health department, a 55-year-old female patient and a resident of Bengaluru Rural was admitted to the designated hospital on 19 May and died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) on Saturday.

Another patient is a 43-year-old male, also a resident of Dakshina Kannada, with a known case of liver cirrhosis was admitted to a hospital in Dakshina Kannada on 23 May and died on the same day. “The lab report on Monday confirmed that he is covid-19 positive,” added the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 93 new covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total tally to 2,182, of which 705 have recovered while 17 patients are in ICU.

Ramanagara district reported its first COVID-19 case

On Monday, a green zone district Ramanagara, reported its first covid-19 case. Ramangara was one of two districts in Karnataka which was free from covid-19.

A two-year-old boy who had returned from Tamil Nadu tested positive. Meanwhile, in the state only Chamarajanagar district has not registered a single coronavirus case till now.

32 new COVID 19 cases were reported in Udupi, 16 from Kalaburagi, 15 in Yadgir, and six cases from Bengaluru urban. Ballari, Dharwad, and Dakshina Kannada three cases each. Mandya, Belagavi, Hassan, Vijayapura, Uttara Kannada, Kolara, and Tumakuru also reported COVID 19 cases on Monday.

Karnataka doubles COVID-19 tests

According to Karnataka Minister for Medical Education Dr. K Sudhakar, the state has doubled the number of COVID-19 tests from one lakh to two lakh.

Congratulating the doctors and lab technicians Sudhakar tweeted, “After clocking one lakh tests on May 8, we have doubled the number of tests in just 16 days. As of this morning, we conducted 2.03 lakh tests across our 57 ICMR COVID-19 testing labs. I congratulate doctors & lab technicians on this achievement.”

Police tests positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada

A police personnel tested positive for COVID 19 on Sunday in Vittal town in Dakshina Kannada district. The infected policeman has been admitted to Wenlock Hospital and is suspected to have contracted the virus from another state returnee who had visited the police station before being quarantined.

Dakshina Kannada SP Lakshmi Prasad issued orders to seal down the Vittal police station for 48 hours.

