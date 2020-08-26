Karnataka Covid wrap: Bengaluru Broadway Hospital now a Covid-19 facility; recoveries cross 2 lakh-mark

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated the facility and inspected the infrastructure at the hospital. (Express photo)

After over four months since its announcement, the Karnataka government Wednesday launched operations at the Broadway Hospital in Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar that has been converted into a Covid facility.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated the facility and inspected the infrastructure at the hospital. Equipment and infrastructural additions worth Rs 10.25 crore was funded by philanthropist Sudha Murthy and Infosys Foundation for the same.

“Broadway Super-Speciality Hospital in Shivajinagar is ready to serve people. Equipped with the latest infrastructure to treat Cardio & Neuro related issues. It will be a dedicated COVID center for now,” Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad said.

Owing to the service of frontline workers such as BBMP officials, sanitation workers (pourakarmikas), ASHA workers, doctors, nurses, and lab technicians, CM Yediyurappa had earlier announced that “50 per cent of the beds would be reserved for ‘Corona Warriors’ at the Broadway Hospital.”

At a BBMP Council meeting held in the first week of August, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad had reiterated the CM’s announcement. “The facilities are made available not just for BBMP officials but also for all those who are combating the coronavirus pandemic from the frontlines,” he had said.

Over 3 lakh Covid-19 tests done in last 5 days: Medical Education Minister

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Wednesday said the state has increased its testing capacity on a daily basis.

Citing statistics from labs in the state, he tweeted: “Karnataka has steadily ramped up it’s testing capacity increasing the number of labs from 02 to 108 today. In the last 5 days, we conducted 3,23,753 tests clocking more than 50,000 tests per day.”

Karnataka has steadily ramped up it's testing capacity increasing the number of labs from 02 to 108 today. In the last 5 days, we conducted 3,23,753 tests clocking more than 50,000 tests per day. Yesterday we crossed 25 lakh tests & so far we conducted 25,13,555 tests @BSYBJP pic.twitter.com/8f6Aw2PFI2 — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) August 26, 2020

The Minister further added that the state also crossed the 25 lakh-mark on August 25. “Yesterday, we crossed 25 lakh tests & so far we conducted 25,13,555 tests,” he added.

Karnataka: Recoveries cross 2 lakh-mark

The Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare Services Tuesday announced the number of cumulative coronavirus recoveries in the state exceeding the two lakh-mark.

As per statistics shared by the Department, as many as 2,04,439 people have recovered from the infection as on August 25 with capital city Bengaluru contributing to more than half of them.

With 1,12,087 recoveries confirmed in Bengaluru to date, the city hosts almost 55 per cent of the same. However, the city continues to be the largest contributor to fresh cases as well on a daily basis.

Bengaluru: 2294 fresh cases, 15,723 active containment zones

As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 2,294 new cases while the same was 5,939 across Karnataka on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 15,723. The health department also attributed 61 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru’s death toll on August 25.

With this, 1755 deaths have been reported cumulatively from the city.

