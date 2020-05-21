Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Migrant worker dies before boarding train; task force for investment to meet every week

Upon reaching the station, the migrant collapsed and was taken to hospital where the doctor declared him dead on arrival. (Representational image) Upon reaching the station, the migrant collapsed and was taken to hospital where the doctor declared him dead on arrival. (Representational image)

A 69-year-old migrant worker, who was about to board a train to his home state Madhya Pradesh, died after collapsing at a railway station in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening. According to the police, the migrant identified as Prabhulal Ahirwar hailed from Narula village in Madhya Pradesh and used to work in a coffee estate in Chikkamagaluru district. On Wednesday, he travelled to Chikkabanavara Railway station in Bengaluru on a KSRTC bus. Upon reaching the station, he collapsed and was taken to hospital where the doctor declared him dead on arrival.

While the police were yet to confirm the reason of the death and were waiting for the postmortem reports, they said that the man did not walk anywhere throughout his journey to station since the authorities had arranged buses for the migrants.

Karnataka records highest single-day spike with 143 cases

Karnataka on Thursday reported 143 new Covid-19 cases — a highest single-day rise in cases so far. In most of the cases, the patients were the people who travelled into Karnataka from Maharashtra. The substantial rise in Covid-19 infection in Karnataka started after inter-state train services were resumed and the inter-state borders opened. Mandya district reported 33 cases on Thursday that took the total number of active cases in the district to 176.

Karnataka reported 143 new #COVID19 cases on Thursday. With this, the total number of positive persons in the state has gone up to 1,605. It includes 41 deaths and 571 discharges. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/TzsHVJ3E2l — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) May 21, 2020

On Thursday, 26 cases were reported in Udupi, 13 in Hassan, 11 in Ballari, six in Bengaluru and Shivamogga each, seven in Uttara Kannada, five in Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, and Raichur each, three in Davanagere, two in Chikkaballapura, Gadag and Kolar each, and one each in Mysuru, Vijayapura, and Tumkur.

Chamramajanagara and Ramnagara have not reported any Covid-19 positive cases so far. Most of the patients in Thursday’s cases were people who had returned from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Telangana. According to the Karnataka health department bulletin, seven people who had returned from the United Arab Emirates also tested positive on Thursday.

CM Yediyurappa directs Chief Secretary to hold a weekly meeting to woo investments

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday instructed the Chief Secretary to conduct review activities of the newly-formed Special Investment Promotion Task Force that has been constituted to attract investments into the state every week.

The chief minister held a meeting with officials from the Commerce and Industries Department to review progress, on Thursday. According to the press release, the officials informed the chief minister that the special schemes are being planned to encourage and attract investments into the state through the task force.

“As many as 70% of the industries that had halted work during lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic have resumed activities. This has also provided the stimulus to the State Government to accelerate the discussions with industry experts and international industrialists on bringing more investments to the state,” said in the press release.

The officials told Yediyurappa that the implementation of the amended Land Reforms Act has eased the process of land purchasing for industrialists and as a result, this will attract investors into Karnataka. Several measures have been taken up to simplify the process of setting up industries at the district level, officials informed the Chief Minister.

“The state government has taken important measures to seize more investment opportunities, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestions to the states. The State has 22 units that are producing PPE kits while 4 organisations are manufacturing ventilators. More than 40 distilleries have been licensed to produce sanitisers,” release stated.

The economic activities have been kickstarted in the state. The Jubilant Generics in Nanjangud Mysuru too has been allowed to restart operations, the officials said. Karnataka Building And Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has provided Rs 5,000 economic aid to 12.40 lakh building construction workers.

Covid-19 Impact: Bengaluru Tech Summit postponed to November

The Karnataka government has postponed Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) to November in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the BTS was scheduled for September 21-23 this year. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Information technology and Biotechnology, Dr C S Ashwath Narayan said, “Owing to the anticipated inability of international delegates to attend the summit in view of Covid-19, BTS has been postponed.” The Bengaluru’s flagship tech summit is now scheduled to take place from November 19-21. According to the statement by Ashwath Narayan, “The 2020 BTS will focus on leveraging technology to tackle the challenges thrown up by Covid-19.”

“There will be symposiums and tech-related talks by experts and technologists. The government has already planned physical distancing protocols to be followed at BTS,” the statement added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd