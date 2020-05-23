Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Nearly 200 Maharashtra returnees test positive, Bengaluru weekly curfew from Saturday night

Karnataka Saturday reported one more coronavirus death. Karnataka Saturday reported one more coronavirus death.

Karnataka Saturday recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 216 confirmed cases taking the total number of infections to 1959 in the state. According to the health department, there are 1307 active and 608 recovered cases in the state.

Of the 216 cases testing positive today, 198 cases are returnees from Maharashtra and a four-month baby from Bengaluru. According to the health department, the baby is a returnee from New Delhi.

Karnataka reported 196 new #COVID19 cases on Saturday(12 pm). With this, the total number of positive persons in the state has gone up to 1,939. It includes 42 deaths and 598 discharges.

Karnataka Saturday reported one more death, that of a 32-year-old man of Bengaluru with comorbidities who was admitted to a designated hospital on May 19 . The health department said in its bulletin that the patient died of cardiac arrest.

Most of the cases reported on Saturday are from Mandya, Yadgir, Chikkaballapur, Gadag, and Raichur districts.

Incoming fliers to stay in institutional quarantine in Karnataka:

The Karnataka government has issued Standard Operating Protocols (SOP) to put all domestic flight passengers from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh under seven-day institutional quarantine, which will be followed by home quarantine.

According to the SOP issued by the state health department, the returnees will be tested from 5th to 7th day in the institutional quarantine. After they test negative for the disease they will be sent for home quarantine for another seven days.

The Karnataka Govt issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to put all domestic flight passengers from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh under 7 day institutional quarantine and these returnees to be tested from 5th -7th Day.

Meanwhile, the health department SOP says that the home quarantine is allowed for pregnant ladies, people above 80 years, patients with comorbidities and children below 10 years of age, along with one attendant after they test negative. The people who return in air, train and road from other low prevalence states should be in 14 days of home quarantine.

People coming for urgent work to Karnataka in flights will not be quarantined if they furnish a report from an ICMR-approved laboratory showing they tested negative for COVID-19, the health department said in the SOP.

