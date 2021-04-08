Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: State logs 6,570 fresh cases and 36 deaths; night curfew announced in some places

Karnataka Thursday reported 6,570 fresh Covid-19 cases and 36 fatalities, taking its tally to 10,40,130 and the toll to 12,767.

The state also saw 2,393 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the cumulative tally of recoveries to 9,73,949, the Health department said.

According to a bulletin issued by the department, of 53,395 active cases, 53,038 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while the remaining 357 are in ICU. A total of over 2,23,23,599 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,08,757 were done on Thursday alone.

Thursday marked the third consecutive day that the state reported over 6,000 fresh cases, with Bengaluru Urban alone accounting for 4,422 of them. The state had logged 6,976 cases on Wednesday.

Of the 36 deaths reported, 22 were from Bengaluru Urban, 3 from Kalaburagi, 2 each from Bengaluru Rural and Mandya and one each from Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Kolar, Mysuru Tumakuru and Vijayapura.

Kalaburagi reported 240 new cases, followed by Mysuru at 216, Tumakuru 183, Dakshina Kannada 145, Uttara Kannada 142, Bidar 129 and Ballari 126, among others.

Bengaluru Urban district currently tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,64,438, followed by Mysuru at 57,385 and Ballari at 40,308.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban is top of the pile with 4,20,751, followed by Mysuru at 54,739 and Ballari at 39,119.

@DarshanDevaiahB) April 8, 2021

Night curfew announced in some places in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Thursday evening attended the virtual meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Covid-19 situation with CMs.

— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

Following the meeting, Yediyurappa announced that a night curfew (‘Corona curfew’) will be imposed from April 10 to 20 in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal.

He also said that asked Prime Minister Modi to provide oxygen generators from the PM-CARES fund to decrease the load on oxygen manufacturing in the state.

Covid testing to be stepped up in Bengaluru, says Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar

“Instructions have been given to conduct 1 lakh testing per day in Bengaluru and to identify at least 20 primary and secondary contacts for each case,” said Health & Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru after chairing a meeting with officials of BBMP, Bengaluru Urban and Rural district, the minister said that these measures have been initiated in the backdrop of the surge in cases. “People should cooperate if officials visit home for Covid testing,” he said.

BBMP to conduct door to door survey

There are 8,500 booths in BBMP limits and a team will be formed in each of them to conduct a door-to-door survey, the health minister said.

“Their mandate will include testing, spreading awareness on isolation guidelines, necessary assistance to Covid-infected persons, treatment of people in home isolation, stamping, health check-up, ensuring oxygen service for the infected persons etc. Though this programme was launched last year, it could not be implemented. But now we will ensure it happens. Every ward will have one ambulance. A total of 250 ambulances have been made available,” the minister said.

50 per cent beds for Covid patients in private hospitals

After the meeting with officials on Thursday, Health Minister Sudhakar said private hospitals have been directed to reserve 50 percent beds for Covid patients. “Guidelines will be out soon regarding modalities for reference from a government hospital and direct admission. We have requested the home department to provide two thousand home guards for enforcement of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. I will also request the Chief Minister in this regard,” said Dr.Sudhakar.

“Presently, 1,000 beds are available for Covid patients in Bengaluru and measures have been initiated to increase it by another 3-4 thousand additional beds. Information on availability of beds will be put on our portal to ensure transparency,” he added.

Bengaluru Archbishop directs suspension of public liturgical services in churches, chapels

With rising coronavirus cases, the Archbishop of Bengaluru Rev Peter Machado ordered suspension of public liturgical services in churches, chapels and institutions of Bengaluru urban and rural districts from April 7 to 20.

“In view of the new stringent directives of the government, issued on April 6 wherein the police department has clamped down on all the public religious services, it is right and fitting that we should cooperate with the government, as it is for our own good, safety and benefit, and to curb the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic,” Rev Machado said in his message to all the churches and institutions associated with the church.

@IEBengaluru) April 8, 2021

Prohibiting all the public religious services in churches, chapels and Institutions of Bengaluru Archdiocese from April 7 to 20, Rev Machado said the churches and chapels may be kept open for private visits and adoration. The priests may celebrate the religious services in private with a few or no participation of the public, he said.

Rev Machado underlined that maximum precautions and standard operating procedures have to be strictly followed. For sacramental celebrations, which are pre-arranged in this period like baptism, first Holy Communion, confirmation, marriages et al, not more than 50 shall be allowed; if possible, with closed door celebrations and SOPs in place, he said.

For funerals, too, not more than 50 should be allowed, the Archbishop said adding, there will be no funeral mass in the churches but it may be held in cemeteries with SOPs in place. The archdiocese also decided to perform its services online.

The daily and Sunday Holy Masses, Eucharistic Adoration and other paraliturgical celebrations will be live-streamed on the Archdiocesan YouTube, Facebook and other links. Likewise, the parishes may also live-stream their liturgical services to their parish community by giving sufficient information and publicity for it, the order read.