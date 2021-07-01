Karnataka court to rule on July 8 on plea alleging graft by B S Yediyurappa

A special court in Bengaluru will take a decision on July 8 on a private complaint seeking an investigation into alleged instances of corruption and money-laundering by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his family members, and others.

Activist T J Abraham, who filed the complaint, sought directions for an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The activist from the Karnataka Anti Graft and Environment Forum has asked the special court—which is hearing matters related to elected representatives—to take cognisance of offences as alleged in the private complaint or “direct any investigating agency to register the FIR against the accused persons under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and to conduct investigation and to proceed in accordance with law, in the interest of justice”.

The activist has claimed that the Karnataka Police’s Anti-Corruption Bureau had failed to register his complaint against the Chief Minister and his family for allegedly receiving kickbacks from a private contractor for clearing projects in the contractor’s favor.

The complaint claims that a request for sanction to prosecute the Karnataka Chief Minister presented to the Governor had not received any response.