Karnataka: Court rejects Kannada actors’ bail pleas, cites collective drug seizure

Despite officials of the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru not finding drugs in the possession of two Kannada actors accused of being part of a drug scandal in Karnataka, a special court for NDPS Act cases has cited the collective seizure of drugs from other accused to reject the bail pleas of the actors.

The bail pleas of Ragini Dwivedi (30) and Sanjjanaa Galrani (30), actors who are accused with 14 others of being part of a racket involved in use of drugs at parties in Bengaluru, were rejected by the court, which cited collective seizures as well as alleged non-cooperation by the actors in providing data from their phones to the police.

Dwivedi’s advocate contended that no drugs were found in her possession and that any alleged amount of drugs consumed was only a small quantity.

The NDPS court, however, ruled that “when all the accused persons have committed the offences under the above crime, the quantity seized from all the accused together is to be considered”. The court cited the seizure of 12 grams of cocaine, 55 grams of ganja, 11.5 grams of ecstasy tablets and 10 grams of MDMA from all the arrested.

Rejecting Dwivedi’s bail plea, the court also cited police findings of call records linking her to an alleged Senegalese national arrested for drug peddling in Bengaluru.

For Galrani too, the court cited the collective seizure of drugs from all the accused to reject the bail plea. Galrani has been accused of deleting a WhatsApp group where she was a participant with a friend Rahul Thoshe (35) and others who allegedly attended parties where drugs were available.

The bail plea of Thoshe and anticipatory bail pleas of two other accused — film producers Vinay Kumar and Shivaprakash — were also rejected.

The CCB is investigating alleged drug use in parties in Bengaluru on the basis of information gleaned from a 2018 seizure of 1.5 kg of cocaine from three alleged drug peddlers including two Africans, and a recent NCB bust of a racket to supply psychedelic drugs for parties in Bengaluru allegedly involving two youths from Kerala and a 24-year-old woman.

