Karnataka: Court directs officers to procure details of rape accused Nithyananda’s assets

A district court in Ramangara in Karnataka has directed officers investigating the rape case involving self-styled godman Nithyananda to procure details of all his movable and immovable assets across India.

In an order pronounced by Principal District and Sessions Judge on Wednesday, Nithyananda alias Rajashekharan and Gopala Sheelum Reddy alias Nithya Bhaktananda, the accused facing trial under rape, cheating, criminal abetment, and other charges has also been directed to appear before the court on March 23.

“The IO and the complainant CID police, are hereby directed to procure the details of properties both ‘movable and immovable’ if any which stand in the name of Accused-1 (Nithyananda) and Accused-2 (Nithya Bhaktananda). They shall also procure the details of property of Ashrama of A-1 (Nithyananda), said to be situated at Bidadi and also at other parts of this country. The police shall comply with the directions within 2 weeks from this day, (March 4). Post the matter for the appearance of accused persons and for compliance on March 23,” the order read.

Nithyananda, who heads the Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam, a religious organisation which he founded, also runs a number of ashrams across the country.

Earlier in February, the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused directing the police to take Nithyananda into custody.

However, the police is yet to trace the accused’s whereabouts since the police informed the Karnataka High Court last month (February) that a notice served to Nithyananda could not be sent as he was on a ‘spiritual tour.’

Previously, the Interpol had issued a Blue Corner notice to help locate Nithyananda on January 22, weeks after the Gujarat Police sought the agency’s intervention for the same, in another case against the accused in Gujarat.

