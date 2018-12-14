11 dead, over 80 hospitalised after consuming ‘prasad’ in Karnataka village

At least 11 people, including two children, died and 80 others hospitalised Friday after consuming ‘prasad’–religious food offering– in a village in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district, as per ANI.

According to police, the condition of 12 people was critical and they have been taken to Mysuru for treatment. Reflecting on the incident, the district health officer said it was suspected that poison might have got mixed with the “prasad”.

After consuming the prasad, people started vomiting and began writhing with stomach pain at Sulivadi village, police said. Commotion prevailed as people hurried to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Karnataka government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased while medical treatment of others will be taken care of by the state government.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy assured that Chamrajnagar health administration is being provided with medical help at the earliest. “There is an unfortunate food poisoning incident in Kamgere village. The Principal Secretary and commissioner have instructed District Health Officers of Mandya and Mysore to provide help to Chamrajnagar health administration,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by ANI.

The CM added that a program officer was monitoring calls at the call centre of emergency helpline number 108 and coordinating for ambulance services. Kumaraswamy said, “Commissioner has instructed ADC Mysore to provide services of private ALP ambulances. Two senior officers are on their way from state headquarters to coordinate and supervise activities.”

(With inputs from PTI)