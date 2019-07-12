Karnataka Congress worker appeals in SC to intervene in case of rebel MLAs

A Youth Congress worker from Karnataka Friday filed an appeal in the case filed by 10 MLA’s for acceptance of their resignations. He urged the court to examine why the MLA’s have submitted their resignations.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by the counsel of the worker, Anil Chacko Joseph, that the resignations by the rebel MLAs were nothing but a kind of defection and sought hearing as an intervenor.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the appeal along with the petition filed by the rebel MLAs on Wednesday seeking a direction to Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar for accepting their resignations.

The Congress worker said that a resignation had the same effect as defecting from a party and the MLAs were “bought or persuaded to resign by payment of large sums of money”.

Chacko has been allowed to be heard as an intervenor in the matter.

Eight of the 11 rebel MLAs, who met the Speaker at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru Thursday on the Supreme Court’s direction, had submitted fresh resignation letters. If the resignations are accepted, the 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka will lose the majority, paving the way for the BJP to stake claim to form the next government.

Earlier, the Speaker had ruled out an immediate decision citing rules and parliamentary procedures. “There is no date to decide the acceptance of the resignations. If I am satisfied, I will accept and if I am not satisfied the consequences are known. I will go by procedures.”