Karnataka: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait attacked in Mysuru, undergoes surgery

While the motive behind the attack is yet to ascertained, police said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

The attacker used a lethal weapon and tried to escape after stabbing the former minister. (Facebook)

Karnataka Congress MLA Tanveer Sait was attacked with a sharp knife on Sunday night while he was attending a wedding ceremony in Mysuru. While the attacker was taken into custody, the legislature was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery.

Reports suggest that his condition is now stable. While the motive behind the attack is yet to ascertained, police said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

A case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against the accused.

(More details awaited)

