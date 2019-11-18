Karnataka: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait attacked in Mysuru, undergoes surgery

Karnataka Congress MLA Tanveer Sait was attacked with a sharp knife on Sunday night while he was attending a wedding ceremony in Mysuru. While the attacker was taken into custody, the legislature was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery.

Advertising

Reports suggest that his condition is now stable. While the motive behind the attack is yet to ascertained, police said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

#Karnataka Congress MLA Tanveer Sait was attacked by an unknown person on Sunday night at an event in #Mysuru.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/TnXrvrqEyJ — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) November 18, 2019

A case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against the accused.

(More details awaited)