Karnataka Congress MLA Siddu Bhimappa Nyamgouda passes away

Siddu Bhimappa Nyamgouda had also won the seat in the 2013 Assembly polls. (Photo: ANI) Siddu Bhimappa Nyamgouda had also won the seat in the 2013 Assembly polls. (Photo: ANI)

Congress MLA Siddu Bhimappa Nyamgouda was killed in a road accident near Karnataka’s Tulasigeri. Nyamagouda was on the way to his constituency Jamkhandi from Goa when the car he was travelling in tried to avoid a lorry and hit a roadside parapet wall, District Superintendent of PoliceVamshikumar told PTI. He had suffered severe injuries and died instantly, the police added. He is survived by wife, two sons and three daughters.

The 69-year-old MLA had won the Jamkhandi seat in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. Pitted against BJP’s Kulkarni Shrikant Subrao, Nyamgouda won the Assembly seat with a margin of 2795 votes. He had also won the seat in the 2013 Assembly polls.

“Deepest condolences on the passing away of our senior leader and Jamkhandi MLA, Shri Siddu B Nyamagouda. The Congress party stands by his family in this hour of grief,” Congress’ Karnataka handle posted on Twitter.

Deepest condolences on the passing away of our senior leader and Jamkhandi MLA, Shri Siddu B Nyamagouda. The Congress party stands by his family in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/vBlcWgyppw — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) May 28, 2018

After a tough contest for power, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the chief minister of Karnataka. Seen as the precursor to the 2019 General Elections, Karnataka polls resulted in a fractured verdict. with BJP emerging as the single largest party winning 104 seats. With BJP just short of the majority–112 seats–required to form the government, the Congress and JD(S) stitched a post-poll alliance to stake the claim to the government with the support of 117 members.

The high-stakes drama that started during the election campaigning, continued till the floor test of Kumaraswamy during which the BJP staged a walkout calling the JD(S)-Congress alliance “unholy.”

Kumaraswamy was invited to form the government after BJP leader tendered his resignation for failing to get the magic numbers in the Assembly. In an emotional speech in the Assembly, Yeddyurappa said, “Those who were swearing on the names of each other’s fathers and calling each other names before polls, have now come together to form this unholy alliance.”

Meanwhile, the elections for Karnataka’s RR Nagar constituency are currently underway. The election to Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency on May 12 was deferred after 10,000 voter cards were found at a flat in the area.

