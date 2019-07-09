Karnataka: Congress MLA Roshan Baig, suspended for anti-party activity, resigns

Senior Congress leader and MLA Roshan Baig submitted his resignation from the state legislature to the Speaker of the state assembly on Tuesday.

Advertising

Baig joins 13 other Congress and JDS MLAs who have quit the state assembly since July 1 leaving the Congress and JDS government in Karnataka tottering on the brink of collapse.

“I have personally met the Speaker and given my resignation. I am not going to Mumbai or Goa. I am the Haj committee chairman and will remain in Bangalore,” Baig said after meeting the Speaker.

The Congress MLA was tipped to join the BJP over the past few weeks after launching a verbal attack on leaders following the losses suffered by the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

Follow Karnataka crisis LIVE updates

Advertising

The Congress MLA from the Shivajinagar constituency, who has been linked to a multi-crore fraud carried out by the IMA Group of companies, is the only MLA to have resigned as per procedure by meeting the Governor personally.

Baig’s resignation reduces the coalition numbers in the state assembly to 103 compared to the BJP’s 105. Two Independents who withdrew support for the coalition on Monday are expected to support the BJP after they joined a rebel group in Mumbai on Monday.

A BSP MLA N Mahesh who also met the Speaker on Tuesday stated that he is still with the coalition.