Double blow to Karnataka Congress MLA Ganesh: Anand Singh files FIR, party suspends him

Congress MLA JN Ganesh was suspended from the party on Monday after an FIR was filed against him by his colleague Anand Singh, who is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital after an alleged brawl at Bengaluru’s Eagleton Resort. The Congress lawmakers were shifted to the resort two days ago ostensibly to protect them from poaching attempts by the BJP.

Singh, in the FIR, has accused Ganesh of assaulting him. According to reports, the Kampi MLA had allegedly hit Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh on his head with a liquor bottle amid a heated argument.

The two reportedly had an argument over Ganesh trying to defect to the BJP, reports said. The Congress, however, had denied the reports of a brawl and claimed that Singh was admitted to the hospital due to chest pain.

Speaking to the media, Water Resource Minister DK Shivakumar rubbished reports that the two MLAs were involved in a brawl. “There was no fight, no assault, no liquor bottles; both the MLAs will speak to the media soon,” DK Shivakumar said.

Even Karnataka deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara downplayed reports of adverse events at the resort. “When one of our colleagues isn’t well, if it’s true, naturally somebody would’ve gone to see him. I don’t know who the person is,” ANI quoted Parameshwara as saying.