Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh resigns from Assembly, Kumaraswamy hits out at BJP

In a fresh setback to the wobbly coalition government in Karnataka, Congress MLA from Vijayanagar, Anand Singh, resigned from the assembly on Monday. “Yes. I have resigned. Today morning, I submitted the resignation,” Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

The MLA refused to disclose the reason behind his step. He said that he will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala and inform him about his decision.

Recently, Singh had held a press conference in Ballari against the sale of 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel in which he had hinted that he would step down. It is speculated that he would join the BJP.

When told that Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar was yet to confirm his resignation, Singh said, “Is it so? Then I will resign again.”

The speaker, however, denied having received any resignation. “I have not received any resignation. Nobody had approached me to give me any resignation,” he said.

Taking to Twitter, JD(S) leader and Chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is presently in the US, said he was aware of the political developments in the state.

“The foundation laying of Kalabhairaveshwara Temple is going on at New Jersey under the aegis of Swamiji. I am watching all the developments from here. BJP is daydreaming to destabilise the government,” he tweeted.

Earlier in January, he had come to blows with another Congress MLA J N Ganesh at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Ganesh had accused him of finishing him politically. A badly injured Singh was later admitted to hospital.

Reports were rife that at least six more MLAs from Congress would also rebel against their party.