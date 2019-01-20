Karnataka: Congress MLA in hospital after ‘brawl’ with colleague, party says chest pain

A Congress MLA was hospitalised on Sunday morning after an alleged brawl with a party colleague at Bengaluru’s Eagleton Resort, where the lawmakers were shifted two days ago ostensibly to protect them from poaching attempts by the BJP.

Kampi MLA JN Ganesh allegedly hit Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh on his head with a liquor bottle amid a heated argument, the News Minute quoted Congress sources as saying.

The two reportedly had an argument over Ganesh trying to defect to the BJP, reports said. However, senior Congress leaders denied the reports and leader DK Suresh, who visited the hospital to meet him, said Singh was admitted due to chest pain.

“I don’t know about the fight. Anand Singh is admitted in hospital due to chest pain. There are no injuries or anything. His parents are here at the hospital. Other issues are just speculations,” ANI quoted Suresh as saying.

Speaking to the media, Water Resource Minister DK Shivakumar rubbished reports that the two MLAs were involved in a brawl. “There was no fight, no assault, no liquor bottles; both the MLAs will speak to the media soon,” DK Shivakumar said.

Even Karnataka deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara downplayed reports of adverse events at the resort. “When one of our colleagues isn’t well, if it’s true, naturally somebody would’ve gone to see him. I don’t know who the person is,” ANI quoted Parameshwara as saying.

The BJP was quick to pounce upon the reports and said it was the proof of infighting within the Congress. “What more proof do we need to tell all is not well within Congress. Congress MLA’s in Eagleton resort indulged in a physical fight and one MLA is admitted. How long will Congress be in denial mode and blame BJP for all their differences? When political party is lame, it loves to blame,” BJP Karnataka tweeted.

The BJP also demanded that the Congress suspend the MLA responsible for the attack on Anand Singh and “uphold constitutional values”.

At the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Friday, four party MLAs out of 79 failed to turn up. Two MLAs skipped the meeting after informing the party leadership that they have urgent matters to attend to, while the other two did not give a reason for their absence.

Following the meeting, the lawmakers were taken to Eagleton Resort, where 44 Congress MLAs from Gujarat were sheltered in 2017 before the Rajya Sabha polls.