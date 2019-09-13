Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar sent to ED custody till September 17

A Delhi court Friday extended Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s ED custody till September 17 in connection with a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported.

Taking Shivakumar’s health into consideration, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar told the ED that it should take care of the Congress leader’s medical requirements first and only then ask him questions. “First priority is his health,” the court said.

During the hearing, the ED had sought the CBI court for a five-day extension of custodial interrogation, saying he was evasive in his replies.

The Congress leader was produced before the court after the expiry of his nine-day custodial interrogation by the agency. Arrested on September 3 by the ED, he was sent to its custody the next day.

The investigative agency told the court that Shivakumar was evasive and gave irrelevant answers during the interrogation, and many of his properties are ‘benami’.

Appearing for the ED, Solicitor General K M Natraj said, “As per the probe against Shivakumar, tainted money is more than Rs 200 crore and there is Rs 800 crore worth ‘benami’ property.”

Seeking extension for custodial interrogation, Natraj told the court that the ED needs to confront him with voluminous documents it has collected so far in the case. He further claimed that Shivakumar was withholding information which was solely in his knowledge.

In response to ED’s plea, the court said, “I am sure he won’t answer questions in the next five days either. Why do you need his custody.”

Opposing the ED’s plea for custodial interrogation, Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Shivakumar, said the Congress leader’s medical condition is very serious and he must be in hospital and that he is suffering from high blood pressure.

Singhvi told the court that ED has not filed a reply on Shivakumar’s bail plea yet. “I am a law-abiding citizen,” Shivakumar’s counsel told the court.

(With PTI inputs)