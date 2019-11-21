Karnataka: Congress, JD(S) vow to ensure defeat of rebels in bypolls

Despite the lack of any overt understanding, the opposition Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka, who were partners in a coalition government till July, have announced a common goal of ensuring the defeat of 15 disqualified MLAs in the bypolls to be held on December 5. It is the exit of these rebel MLAs from the two parties that led to the collapse of the coalition government.

Advertising

Though the Congress and JD(S) have fielded or backed candidates in all 15 constituencies for a three-way fight with the ruling BJP, which has fielded defectors in 13 of the 15 seats, the opposition parties have stated that their intent is to defeat all the defectors.

“Our main aim is to ensure the defeat of the defectors because they pulled down the coalition government. We also want to send out a message that people do not support the politics of defection,” leader of the Congress in Karnataka legislature Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday.

“We want all the disqualified MLAs to lose. The battle between me and Congress leader Siddaramaiah is a separate matter,’’ former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy said this week.

Advertising

The BJP, meanwhile, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the rebels are elected to the Assembly to ensure the survival of the B S Yediyurappa government which has a thin majority.

The results for the December 5 bypolls will be announced on December 9. The BJP needs to win at least eight seats to reach the majority mark of 113 seats in the 224-member Assembly. The party currently has 105 MLAs and is supported by an Independent legislator. The Congress has 66 MLAs, the JD(S) 34 and the BSP one. There are currently 17 vacancies in the House.

The BJP is facing infighting in several constituencies going to polls with party leaders opposing the choice of rebel MLAs as candidates. Among these seats are Gokak, Kagwad, Hoskote, Vijaynagara and Rannebennur. The BJP has tried to pacify local leaders by appointing several of them to government boards and corporations.

In Gokak, brothers Ramesh Jharkiholi and Lakhan are contesing against each other on BJP and Congress tickets, respectively. Local BJP Lingayat leader Ashok Poojary, who lost the 2018 polls to Ramesh Jharkiholi, has entered the fray on a JD(S) ticket. The constituency has traditionally been a Jharkiholi family stronghold with party rivalries playing no great role in poll outcomes.

In Kagwad, BJP rebel Raju Kage has been given the Congress ticket. He is up against Congress rebel Shrimanth Patil.

In Hoskote, Congress rebel M T B Nagaraj is contesting on a BJP ticket against Padmavathi Suresh, the wife of Byrathi Suresh, a Congress leader close to Siddaramaiah and a real estate businessman. BJP rebel Sharath Bache Gowda, son of BJP MP from the region B N Bache Gowda, is contesting as a JD(S)-backed Independent.