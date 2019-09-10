Karnataka: Congress, JD(S) target BJP over flood relief funds

The opposition Congress and JD(S) have questioned the ruling BJP in Karnataka on Prime Minister Narendra Modi not addressing the issue of flood relief during a weekend visit to Bengaluru.

“Despite coming to Bengaluru, the BJP was unable to take the PM to flood-affected parts of the state… The Chief Minister’s position is so weak that he is unfortunately unable to ask for funds from the Centre…” former CM H D Kumaraswamy said.

“The BJP had promised that the PM will review the flood situation… Nothing was discussed, nor any package announced,’’ state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

Senior BJP leader B L Santhosh said a recommendation of the quantum of flood relief is expected very soon.