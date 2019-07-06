Karnataka crisis LIVE Updates: Eight Congress, 3 JD(S) MLAs reach Speaker’s office, may quit

Eight Congress and three JD(S) MLAs reached the office of Karnataka Assembly Speaker on Saturday purportedly to hand in their resignation, ANI reported. This may lead to a big political turmoil in the state, with the JDS(S)-Congress coalition already at loggerheads over power sharing.

Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, who was one of the leaders to have reached the Speaker’s office, said, “I have come to submit my resignation to the Speaker. I don’t know about my daughter (Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and state minister D K Shivakumar have called for an emergency meeting of Congress MLAs and corporators later today. Shivakumar said: “Nobody will resign, I had come to meet them.”