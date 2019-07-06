Toggle Menu
Karnataka crisis LIVE Updates: Eight Congress, 3 JD(S) MLAs reach Speaker's office, may quit

Karnataka crisis: This can be seen as a big political turmoil in the state, with the JDS(S)-Congress coalition already at loggerheads over power sharing.

Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, who was one of the leaders to have reached the speaker’s office. (ANI)

Eight Congress and three JD(S) MLAs reached the office of Karnataka Assembly Speaker on Saturday purportedly to hand in their resignation, ANI reported. This may lead to a big political turmoil in the state, with the JDS(S)-Congress coalition already at loggerheads over power sharing.

Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, who was one of the leaders to have reached the Speaker’s office, said, “I have come to submit my resignation to the Speaker. I don’t know about my daughter (Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and state minister D K Shivakumar have called for an emergency meeting of Congress MLAs and corporators later today. Shivakumar said: “Nobody will resign, I had come to meet them.”

"I have come to submit my resignation to the Speaker. I don't know about my daughter (Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman," Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy told reporters.

Karnataka crisis: Deputy CM calls for emergency meet

To take stock of the situation, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and state minister D K Shivakumar have called for an emergency meeting of the Congress MLAs and corporators in Bengaluru today. 

Eight Congress and three JD(S) MLAs reached the office of Karnataka Assembly Speaker today purportedly to hand in their resignation, ANI reported. This may lead to a big political turmoil in the state, with the JDS(S)-Congress coalition already at logger heads over power sharing. Follow this space for all latest updates.

