Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: Congress leader Shivakumar arrives in Mumbai, rebels approach cops
Karnataka MLAs resign Live Updates: The rebel JD(S)-Congress MLAs has approached Mumbai Police, saying they felt "threatened" by their state leaders and do not want to meet them in this regard.
Congress leader and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday arrived in Mumbai to meet the 10 dissident JD(S)-Congress legislators who have been staying at the Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai. The rebels, on the other hand, approached Mumbai Police, saying they felt “threatened” by their state leaders and do not want to meet them in this regard.
Shivakumar’s decision to meet the rebels comes a day after Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar rejected the resignations of nine of 14 coalition MLAs on the ground that they were not tendered in the correct format. The Speaker has fixed dates over the next six days to meet and interview the five MLAs whose resignations were found to be in order.
The Speaker’s decision gives the Congress-JD(S) combine breathing room to pull the government back from the brink of collapse — if the resignations were accepted, the alliance would have been reduced to a minority of 103 in the 224-member House, after two Independent MLAs, too, withdrew support and tendered resignations Monday.
Live Blog
The Speaker’s decision is likely to stall the Opposition BJP, which has 105 MLAs and the support of two Independents, from staking claim to form government when the Assembly convenes for a session to pass the state Budget on July 12. It also gives the Congress and JD(S) a chance to bring back many of the rebels back into coalition fold with the offer of Cabinet posts.
On Monday, the entire state Cabinet resigned in an effort to woo back the rebels with prospects of being accommodated in a reshuffle.
“Of the 14 resignations, with the exception of Anand Singh, Narayana Gowda Prathapgouda Patil, Y Gopalaiah and Ramalinga Reddy, the others are not in the correct format. We have informed these MLAs that their resignations are not in order and that they can send it in the correct format if they desire,’’ said the Speaker. Incidentally, another Congress MLA R Roshan Baig joined the rebels Tuesday and tendered his resignation too.