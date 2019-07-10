Karnataka crisis LIVE updates: Congress leader Shivakumar arrives in Mumbai, rebels approach cops

Congress leader and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday arrived in Mumbai to meet the 10 dissident JD(S)-Congress legislators who have been staying at the Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai. The rebels, on the other hand, approached Mumbai Police, saying they felt “threatened” by their state leaders and do not want to meet them in this regard.

Shivakumar’s decision to meet the rebels comes a day after Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar rejected the resignations of nine of 14 coalition MLAs on the ground that they were not tendered in the correct format. The Speaker has fixed dates over the next six days to meet and interview the five MLAs whose resignations were found to be in order.

The Speaker’s decision gives the Congress-JD(S) combine breathing room to pull the government back from the brink of collapse — if the resignations were accepted, the alliance would have been reduced to a minority of 103 in the 224-member House, after two Independent MLAs, too, withdrew support and tendered resignations Monday.