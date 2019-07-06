‘Why should I not’: Shivakumar on tearing up dissident Karnataka MLAs resignation letters

Amid the ongoing turmoil in the Karnataka coalition government, Congress’s “troubleshooter” and Minister D K Shivakumar Saturday admitted that he tore up resignation letters of dissident MLAs and firmly said he is ready to face action if legislators want to file a complaint against him.

“Why should I not? Let them file a complaint. If they want to put me behind the bars, I’m ready. I have taken a very big risk,” Shivakumar was quoted as saying by ANI when asked why he tore up the resignation letters of some MLAs.

BJP Karnataka chief and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa slammed Shivakumar over his behaviour and said, “He (DK Shivakumar) tore the resignation letters of some of the MLAs inside the Speaker’s office who had gone to resign. This is condemnable.”

The Congress-JD(S) coalition seemed to be hurtling towards a possible collapse after 13 Congress and JD(S) MLAs expressed their intent to resign from the party and tendered their resignations at the Speaker’s office. The leaders also met Governor Vajubhai Bala. However, their resignations still hang in the air as they were not presented to the Speaker of the assembly as mandated under the anti-defection law.

Hours after the turmoil, reports emerged that Shivakumar had torn the resignation letters of some MLAs. He said that he tried his best to stop the leaders from resigning.

“I have tried my level best to stop them from resigning. But they are telling some small stories. These are not reason enough for resigning. However, there is still some process. We will see,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Meanwhile, the MLAs who submitted their resignations have been flown to Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel in Mumbai’s Powai.

On the other hand, the Congress-JD(S) coalition has been holding a series of meetings in both Bengaluru and New Delhi to discuss the deteriorating situation.

The Congress alleged that BJP was behind all these resignations while the saffron party denied its role in the whole matter.

“Me and my party have nothing to do with developments in other rival parties. I heard through media that Congress-JDS legislators have resigned from their Karnataka Assembly seats. I’m categorically reiterating that BJP has absolutely no say on the issue,” Yeddyurappa said.