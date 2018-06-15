Karnataka: Congress-JDS coordination committee forms panel to prepare common minimum programme

Apart from Siddaramaiah, the co-ordination committee has Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, JDS leader Danish Ali, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and AICC leader K C Venugopal. (File) Apart from Siddaramaiah, the co-ordination committee has Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, JDS leader Danish Ali, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and AICC leader K C Venugopal. (File)

A CO-ORDINATION committee constituted for smooth functioning of the new JDS-Congress coalition government in Karnataka held its first meeting on Thursday and decided to constitute a six-member sub-committee to create the draft of a common minimum programme for the new government after studying the manifestos of the two parties.

“We have decided to constitute a committee of three members each from the Congress and JDS. The committee will look at the manifestos of both parties and will draft a common minimum programme. We want to do it in 10 days,” said former chief minister Siddaramaiah, the chairman of the co-ordination committee, after the meeting.

Apart from Siddaramaiah, the co-ordination committee has Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, JDS leader Danish Ali, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and AICC leader K C Venugopal. The draft CMP will be placed before the co-ordination committee and the committee will take a final decision on it, Siddaramaiah said.

“The popular programmes we launched and announced in the budget will continue. After the CMP is created the new proposals will come into being,” he said.

