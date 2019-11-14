Congress dares PM Modi to dismiss BSY govt

Arguing that the Supreme Court verdict upholding disqualification of 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs in Karnataka has vindicated the party’s position that they had defected at the BJP’s instance, the Congress on Wednesday demanded dismissal of the B S Yediyurappa government.

The opposition party dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack the Yediyurappa government and reminded him that he has often spoken about morality in public life.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said: “We hear every day remarks from the pulpit; we hear preachings about moral values, about corruption, about ethical values from those who are running the ruling party and the governments — both at the Centre and in Karnataka. This is the true behaviour, character and face of those who preach in this manner. They now stand exposed completely.”

AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, K C Venugopal, said the judgment is a “clear slap on the face of BJP and its leadership that exercised all sorts of unconstitutional, illegal and corrupt practices to bring down the Congress-JD(S) government.”

In the light of the court’s verdict, he wondered whether the BJP will refrain from giving tickets to the disqualified MLAs since it has become clear that they had “indulged in activities befitting disqualification.”

Singhvi said, “The (Karnataka Assembly) Speaker said you used every kind of allurement to lure Congress and a few JD(S) MLAs. Is this ethical politics? And what is this definition of corruption…. We call for the immediate resignation of the Chief Minister. We ask the Prime Minister and other important people in his Cabinet to do soul-searching about what their party is doing.”

Arguing that such operations are carried out with the blessings of the BJP central leadership, he recalled that the party has already approached the apex court with a plea to take on record an audio tape, purportedly of a speech made by Yediyurappa regarding defection of the MLAs.

He also demanded examination of the “Yediyurappa tapes” and black money referred to in them. “The role of BJP leadership should be scrutinised, and the guilty brought to book. Now the ball is in the Prime Minister’s court. Will he have the courage to sack the illegitimate Yediyurappa government, since he is often found preaching about morality in public life?”