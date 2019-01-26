Karnataka: Congress cites Rs 15,000-crore Bellary project to mollify MLAs

A Rs 15,000-crore project for restoration of the mining-affected region of Bellary, which is part of a Supreme Court-monitored effort to compensate for the “unprecedented plunder of the natural wealth and environment”, has come in handy for Congress efforts in Karnataka to quell a possible rebellion by a group of its Bellary legislators.

The opportunity to implement a wide range of development schemes in Bellary district — utilising an exclusive corpus of funds set up for reclamation and restoration of the region — has been presented as an opportunity by Congress leaders to the Bellary legislators to establish their political credentials in the district.

Four of the six Congress MLAs who were reported to be considering a switch to the opposition BJP two weeks ago, after they were ignored in a cabinet expansion in December 2018, are legislators from Bellary. The four MLAs — Anand Singh, J N Ganesh, Bheema Naik and B Nagendra — were among the six Congress legislators elected from Bellary in May 2018 and are considered crucial to the party winning Bellary Lok Sabha seat. The Congress had wrested the seat from the BJP for the first time in 15 years in the November 2018 bypoll.

Soon after the Bellary rebels returned last week, after going silent for several days amid speculation of defections to the BJP, senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar, the minister in-charge of Bellary region, discussed with the MLAs plans for utilisation of the mining restoration fund. “The Bellary MLAs have been provided a picture of the development opportunities that lie ahead for the district and how they can benefit,” Congress sources said.

The Comprehensive Environmental Plan for Mining Impact Zone (CEPMIZ) for the iron ore-mining ravaged regions of Karnataka — primarily Bellary and to a smaller extent Chitradurga and Tumkur — is awaiting approvals from the Supreme Court for implementation.

A cost outlay of Rs 15,742 crore was previously envisaged for implementation of CEPMIZ over a period of 10 years using funds collected at the rate of 10 per cent of the revenue of mining companies and fines and penalties imposed on firms for illegalities. According to a September 25, 2018 report of the chairperson of the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation —- a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created by the state on the instructions of the Supreme Court to oversee utilisation of mining funds collected by a monitoring committee —- a total of Rs 11,003 crore has been credited to the SPV for the Bellary project till March 31, 2018.

On Thursday, the Karnataka government presented proposals for schemes to be implemented under the CEPMIZ to the Supreme Court for its approval. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has requested the amicus curiae in the case Shyam Divan “to examine the feasibility of the approval of proposals submitted by the State of Karnataka”. The Supreme Court has emphasised that the funds generated for the SPV for restoration of mining-damaged areas “will not be transferred to the consolidated funds of India”.

The Karnataka government in 2016 presented a CEPMIZ plan to the Supreme Court but was directed to come up with a revised plan. The court has now asked the state to come up with proposals for road and rail infrastructure to support mining activities, proposals for socio-economic development of the region along with “financial outlay that would be necessary to be incurred if the aforesaid proposals/projects are to be implemented over a period of time including the cost escalation that may be involved’’. Sources said the revised financial outlay has expanded to Rs 25,000 crore.