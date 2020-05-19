Karnataka CM Yediyurappa says travel curbs from 3 states, govt order silent

Addressing a press conference earlier, Yediyurappa had listed Kerala, too, among the states from where travellers would be curbed but did not include it in subsequent remarks. Addressing a press conference earlier, Yediyurappa had listed Kerala, too, among the states from where travellers would be curbed but did not include it in subsequent remarks.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Monday announced restrictions on allowing the entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, citing “a large number of cases” being reported among those returning from these states.

However, the government order issued hours later by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, on the measures to be implemented during Lockdown 4.0, did not mention this restriction. Addressing a press conference earlier, Yediyurappa had listed Kerala, too, among the states from where travellers would be curbed but did not include it in subsequent remarks.

The government order lists a complete lockdown on Sundays, operation of intra state rail and bus transport systems, taxi and auto-rickshaw services — with social distancing norms — and opening of parks among the key relaxations in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

“Inter state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of states/UTs involved. The KSRTC/NEWKRTC/NWKRTC shall take consent of states involved and government of Karnataka before starting inter state movement of buses,” the order said.

“All districts shall allow inter state and intra state movement of medical professionals, nurses and paramedical staff, sanitation personnel and ambulances without any restriction,” it said.

Earlier, Yediyurappa met ministers and officials on the restrictions and relaxations to be implemented. Speaking to reporters later, he said: “We have decided not to allow people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu till May 31. They will be allowed in stages.”

Stating that the Karnataka is doing its best to prevent the spread of the disease, he said: “In the last six-seven days, the number of cases in the state has risen due to the arrival of people on a large scale from some of these states. We have been discussing strong measures to prevent the spread and the Chief Secretary will give appropriate directions.”

The remarks came on the back of a spurt in the number of cases reported over the last 10 days, including an alltime high of 99 on Monday alone, including 64 among people who had returned from neighbouring Maharashtra to various districts in Karnataka.

Since May 8, 541 cases have been reported in the state at an average of over 50 per day, with returnees from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu making up over 220 of these. In the first week of May, prior to opening up of borders on May 8 to allow inter-state travel, the daily average incidence of Covid 19 was around 19 cases.

The majority of the returnees had travelled by road to their home districts and tested positive, said officials. “They were stranded in different places and were kept in quarantine as soon as they returned. They were tested in quarantine. We have found that all of them had come two-three days prior to being tested,” Minister Suresh Kumar said.

On several occasions since the lockdown was first imposed, Yediyurappa had announced measures during press conferences that eventually were not part of his government’s orders.

Ahead of the start of the second phase, the Chief Minister had announced plans to allow free movement of two-wheelers as well as operations in the IT sector with one-third employees. But the final order did not feature these relaxations.

Officials said Monday’s order did not explicitly bar entry of persons from states reporting high incidence of Covid 19 since all the arrivals are being quarantined and tested. But entry of persons from Red Zones in other states will be closely monitored, an official said.

In the latest order, hotels and restaurants have not been permitted to operate along with large gatherings at malls and theatres, and social, political, sports, religious and academic events.

“Intra state movement of passenger vehicles, trains and buses, including city bus services, mofussil bus services, suburban rail services and private buses are allowed with social distancing norms,” it said.

Taxis and autorickshaws, including those operated by aggregators like Ola and Uber, have been allowed to ferry two passengers apart from the driver. All salons, barber shops and spas have been allowed to reopen, and marriages have been permitted with a maximum of 50 guests. However, the Sunday lockdown will be similar to night curfews and no establishments will be allowed to open.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.