DK Shivakumar by his side, Siddaramaiah tells Cabinet he’s quitting as Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah resignation: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that although Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is out of the state on personal business, he would tender his resignation.

Written by: Akram M
1 min readUpdated: May 28, 2026 11:15 AM IST
SIDDARAMAIAHSiddaramaiah and Shivakumnar ahead of the breakfast meeting. (Photo:Karntaka CMO)
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Karnataka CM resignation: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has told his Cabinet colleagues that he will step down from the post. The announcement was made at a breakfast meeting on Thursday. His deputy DK Shivakumar was also present at the meeting. Siddaramaiah is likely to formally tender his resignation at 3 PM.

Siddaramaiah further said that although Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is out of the state, he would tender his resignation. A Congress Legislative Party meeting would soon be held to elect the leader of the Karnataka Assembly and Chief Minister.

(This is a developing story and is being updated.)

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