Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah fails to get appointment with PM, Congress cries foul

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today failed to get an appointment with Prime Minister to flag concerns about pending issues of the state, prompting Congress to wonder whether Narendra Modi do so with the chief ministers of Goa and Maharashtra.

Siddaramaiah, however, discussed these issues like sanctioning of drought relief funds and the Mahadayi water dispute in detail in a meeting with Karnataka MPs here.

“I had sought an appointment with the PM to discuss specifically about pending issues like drought relief and Mahadayi water dispute. But I did not get an appointment from him,” he told reporters after the meeting with the state parliamentarians.

The state government has sought drought relief of Rs 4,702 crore for the 2016 rabi season and flood relief of Rs 386 crore.

“A memorandum has been submitted and a central team has assessed the situation, but still funds are not yet released,” Siddaramaiah said.

He said central funds are yet to be released for big projects for housing and irrigation.

Out of 41 MPs, around 30 of them participated in the meeting including two Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Ramesh Jigajinagi, BJP leaders B S Yedurappa and Prahalad Joshi.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, K Rehman Khan, Oscar Fernandes were among Congress leaders present in the meeting.

After the meeting, Kharge said, “I am surprised and sad that PM has not given an appointment to the chief minister despite writing letters 2-3 times. Will he behave like this with chief ministers of Goa and Maharashtra?”

