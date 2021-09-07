Karnataka: CM meets Sitharaman in Delhi, requests wider implementation of ‘One District, One Product’

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested for wider implementation of schemes like ‘One District, One Product’ operated by agencies NABARD and SIDBI.

Bommai said, “I have requested the Finance Minister to ensure NABARD and SIDBI implement schemes like ‘One District, One Product’ and microfinance in a big way in our state.” According to the CM, Sitharaman assured him that she will direct NABARD and SIDBI officials on the matter and promised to visit the state after they are fully implemented in Karnataka.

“These schemes are important for skill development and creating employment opportunities for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and self-help groups, among others,” he added. Bommai also discussed Karnataka’s GST collection and pending compensation dues.

He also met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss ongoing railway projects and infrastructure in Karnataka. Later in the evening, he will attend the wedding reception of the daughter of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi.

On Wednesday, Bommai is scheduled to meet Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension Jitendra Singh, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Meanwhile, amid discussions inside state BJP circles regarding filling up four vacant cabinet berths, Bommai said he will try to meet BJP National President J P Nadda during his two-day visit.

On Tuesday morning before leaving for Delhi, Bommai had said there will be no discussions with the BJP high command this time on filling up the vacant berths.