Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy remains confident of providing stable govt, says ‘nobody can touch me’ until 2019 polls

Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy (Express photo/Anil Sharma) Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy (Express photo/Anil Sharma)

Dispelling speculations surrounding the longevity of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Friday said no one can “touch” him at least till the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are over.

“This coalition government will function with stability. I know, no one can touch me for one year. I will be there at least for one year, until the Lok Sabha election is over. Until then, no one can do anything to me,” Kumaraswamy said while addressing an event in Bengaluru.

The chief minister said he would not remain silent during the period that he has got and would focus on taking decisions for the benefit of the state. “So in the opportunity that I have got, rather than going into what others have done, what I have done will be my message. in doing this, the environment is also in my favour (with good rains),” he added.

His comments come at a time when the newly-formed government has been marred by dissension. There was growing discontent among newly-elected Congress lawmakers who were left out during the June 6 cabinet expansion, with some openly expressing dissatisfaction and holding separate meetings.

The Karnataka assembly elections delivered a fractured mandate, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party. Subsequently, Congress and JD(S), who had bitterly fought each other, joined hands to form a post-poll alliance to keep out the BJP.

