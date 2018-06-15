Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy remains confident of providing stable govt, says ‘nobody can touch me’ until 2019 polls

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy remains confident of providing stable govt, says ‘nobody can touch me’ until 2019 polls

Kumaraswamy's comments come even as his government is facing the birth pangs of coalition politics, following the disquiet among newly elected Congress lawmakers who were left out during the Cabinet expansion.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2018 10:16:42 pm
Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy remains confident of providing stable govt, says 'nobody can touch me' until 2019 polls  Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy (Express photo/Anil Sharma)
Related News

Dispelling speculations surrounding the longevity of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Friday said no one can “touch” him at least till the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are over.

“This coalition government will function with stability. I know, no one can touch me for one year. I will be there at least for one year, until the Lok Sabha election is over. Until then, no one can do anything to me,” Kumaraswamy said while addressing an event in Bengaluru.

The chief minister said he would not remain silent during the period that he has got and would focus on taking decisions for the benefit of the state. “So in the opportunity that I have got, rather than going into what others have done, what I have done will be my message. in doing this, the environment is also in my favour (with good rains),” he added.

His comments come at a time when the newly-formed government has been marred by dissension. There was growing discontent among newly-elected Congress lawmakers who were left out during the June 6 cabinet expansion, with some openly expressing dissatisfaction and holding separate meetings.

The Karnataka assembly elections delivered a fractured mandate, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party. Subsequently, Congress and JD(S), who had bitterly fought each other, joined hands to form a post-poll alliance to keep out the BJP.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now