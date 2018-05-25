Karnataka floor test Highlights: CM H D Kumaraswamy wins floor test, BJP stages walk out over farm loan waiver

Karnataka Floor Test LIVE UPDATES: Following a tumultuous sequence of events over the last 10 days, the newly formed JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka under Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy won the trust vote on Friday proving majority in the Karnataka Assembly, while the BJP staged a walk out demanding farm loan waivers. The BJP threatened to hold
In the 222-member House where 112 is a simple majority, the JDS-Congress combine has 118 MLAs (JDS 37, Congress 78 and three others), while the BJP has 104 seats. Congress nominee K R Ramesh Kumar was unanimously elected as Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly after senior BJP leader Suresh Kumar withdrew his nomination for the Speaker’s post.
The JDS-Congress government replaced the B S Yeddyurappa-led BJP government, which assumed office on May 17 and exited two days later after failing to muster the numbers for a simple majority. The JDS-Congress coalition was forged after the Assembly polls of May 12 threw up a hung verdict.
The real action will start now, whatever promises I have made to the citizens of Karnataka, I am going to fulfill them. I am not going to care about this threat (BJP to call state-wide bandh on May 28 on the issue of farmers' loans waiver): Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy
They cannot waste public money, if a law & order problem in created it'll be because of them. They cannot force & blackmail us, we are a responsible govt & cannot act to wishes of BJP: DK Shivakumar, Cong on BJP's state-wide bandh on May 28, if CM doesn’t waive off farmer loans,
BREAKING | Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy wins floor test after 117 MLAs voted in his favour.
"We walked out on the issue on farmers' loan waivers. We will hold state-wide bandh May 28. We will be aggressive now," said R Ashoka of the BJP, outside the Karnataka Assembly after party MLAs walked out of the assembly.
In a fiery speech ahead of walk out BJP leader, B S Yeddyurappa says Congress has sacrificed its future in Karnataka by allying with JDS.
BJP dares new chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to waive farm loans in 24 hours or face protests from Monday. BJP threatens Karnataka bandh on May 28.
BJP MLAs walk out of Karnataka Assembly ahead of floor test by HD Kumaraswamy. This is a repeat of what BJP MLAs did last week after Yeddyurappa failed to prove majority and resigned.
BS Yeddyurappa, who resigned after leading a BJP government for less than three days, failing to prove majority in the house spoke in the assembly on Friday.
Citing the 2006 JDS-BJP alliance, CM Kumaraswamy said his early association with BJP had caused a strain in his relationship with his father, H D Deve Gowda. Reiterating the secular nature of his father, Kumaraswamy also underlined that the alliance with the Congress was a natural choice.
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has moved the moved the motion of confidence in the state assembly.
Ramesh Kumar was the Speaker of the House from 1994 to 1999. He will conduct the floor test where Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will face later today to prove his majority in the house.
Former CM and BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa said his party withdrew the nomination of the BJP candidate as they wanted the election to be unanimous in order to maintain the dignity of the Speaker's post.
Unfazed by Yeddyurappa's unceremonious exit, the BJP fielded its senior leader S Suresh Kumar, a fifth term MLA, for the post of the Speaker whose election will precede the trust vote. Ramesh Kumar of Congress too filed his nomination for the post as the candidate of the ruling coalition.
The JDS-Congress government will prove its strength on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly at 12:15pm today. The adjourned meeting of the first session of the newly constituted 15th assembly has been convened to meet at 12.15 p.m, an intimation sent to the MLAs read.
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said he is confident of proving his majority in the Karnataka Assembly. "I have no tension, I am going to win clearly," Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by ANI ahead of floor test.
The Congress and JD(S) have been keeping their respective MLAs together at different locations since May 16 in order to prevent them from being poached by the BJP.
A day ahead of the trust vote, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the Congress-JD(S) coalition was yet to discuss modalities about H D Kumaraswamy continuing as Chief Minister for a full five year term. "We have not yet discussed those modalities," he said in response to a question whether Kumaraswamy will be the Chief Minister for full five year term.
Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is widely expected to sail through the floor test, barring any unforeseeable events. In the 222-member House where 112 is a simple majority, the JDS-Congress combine has 118 MLAs (JDS 37, Congress 78 and three others), while the BJP has 104 seats.