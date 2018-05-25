Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
Karnataka floor test Highlights: CM H D Kumaraswamy wins floor test, BJP stages walk out over farm loan waiver

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy Floor Test LIVE UPDATES: The JDS-Congress combine has 118 MLAs (JDS 37, Congress 78 and three others) in the 222-member House, while the BJP has 104 seats following the Karnataka assembly elections.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2018 7:03:39 pm
Karnataka floor test LIVE UPDATES: CM Kumaraswamy faces trust vote, BJP fields nominee for Speaker's post Karnataka Floor Test Live: H D Kumaraswamy (L), leader of Janata Dal (Secular) is administered the oath as Chief Minister of the southern state of Karnataka by Governor Vajubhai Vala outside the Vidhana Soudha, the legislative house of the state, in Bengaluru, India, May 23, 2018. (Reuters Photo)

Karnataka Floor Test LIVE UPDATES: Following a tumultuous sequence of events over the last 10 days, the newly formed JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka under Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy won the trust vote on Friday proving majority in the Karnataka Assembly, while the BJP staged a walk out demanding farm loan waivers. The BJP threatened to hold

In the 222-member House where 112 is a simple majority, the JDS-Congress combine has 118 MLAs (JDS 37, Congress 78 and three others), while the BJP has 104 seats. Congress nominee K R Ramesh Kumar was unanimously elected as Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly after senior BJP leader Suresh Kumar withdrew his nomination for the Speaker’s post.

The JDS-Congress government replaced the B S Yeddyurappa-led BJP government, which assumed office on May 17 and exited two days later after failing to muster the numbers for a simple majority. The JDS-Congress coalition was forged after the Assembly polls of May 12 threw up a hung verdict.

Live Blog

Highlights of Karnataka floor test here. Follow updates in Malayalam, Tamil and Bangla

17:22 (IST) 25 May 2018
I am going to fulfill my promises: Kumaraswamy

The real action will start now, whatever promises I have made to the citizens of Karnataka, I am going to fulfill them. I am not going to care about this threat (BJP to call state-wide bandh on May 28 on the issue of farmers' loans waiver): Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

16:13 (IST) 25 May 2018
BJP calls for state-wide bandh on May 28

They cannot waste public money, if a law & order problem in created it'll be because of them. They cannot force & blackmail us, we are a responsible govt & cannot act to wishes of BJP: DK Shivakumar, Cong on BJP's state-wide bandh on May 28, if CM doesn’t waive off farmer loans,

15:48 (IST) 25 May 2018
HD Kumaraswamy wins Karnataka assembly floor test

BREAKING | Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy wins floor test after 117 MLAs voted in his favour.

15:47 (IST) 25 May 2018
BJP stages walk out over farm loan waivers

"We walked out on the issue on farmers' loan waivers. We will hold state-wide bandh May 28. We will be aggressive now," said R Ashoka of the BJP, outside the Karnataka Assembly after party MLAs walked out of the assembly. 

15:31 (IST) 25 May 2018
Yeddyurappa targets Congress in Karnataka assembly

In a fiery speech ahead of walk out BJP leader, B S Yeddyurappa says Congress has sacrificed its future in Karnataka by allying with JDS.

15:27 (IST) 25 May 2018
BJP stages walk out during trust vote

BJP dares new chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to waive farm loans in 24 hours or face protests from Monday. BJP threatens Karnataka bandh on May 28.

15:24 (IST) 25 May 2018
BJP walks out of Karnataka assembly

BJP MLAs walk out of Karnataka Assembly ahead of floor test by HD Kumaraswamy. This is a repeat of what BJP MLAs did last week after Yeddyurappa failed to prove majority and resigned. 

15:22 (IST) 25 May 2018
BS Yeddyurappa speaking in the Karnataka Assembly

BS Yeddyurappa, who resigned after leading a BJP government for less than three days, failing to prove majority in the house spoke in the assembly on Friday. 

14:52 (IST) 25 May 2018
Congratulatory messages pour in for KR Ramesh Kumar
14:29 (IST) 25 May 2018
Ties with BJP had strained ties with my father: CM Kumaraswamy

Citing the 2006 JDS-BJP alliance, CM Kumaraswamy said his early association with BJP had caused a strain in his relationship with his father, H D Deve Gowda. Reiterating the secular nature of his father, Kumaraswamy also underlined that the alliance with the Congress was a natural choice.

13:58 (IST) 25 May 2018
CM Kumaraswamy moves motion seeking vote of confidence

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has moved the moved the motion of confidence in the state assembly.

13:53 (IST) 25 May 2018
Congress leader D K Shivakumar congratulates newly-elected speaker Ramesh Kumar
12:52 (IST) 25 May 2018

Ramesh Kumar was the Speaker of the House from 1994 to 1999. He will conduct the floor test where Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will face later today to prove his majority in the house. 

12:49 (IST) 25 May 2018
Yeddyurappa says BJP wanted Speaker choice to be unanimous

Former CM and BJP Karnataka chief  BS Yeddyurappa said his party withdrew the nomination of the BJP candidate as they wanted the election to be unanimous in order to maintain the dignity of the Speaker's post. 

 
12:31 (IST) 25 May 2018
Congress nominee Ramesh Kumar elected as Speaker of Karnataka assembly

12:00 (IST) 25 May 2018
Congress Legislative Party meeting underway in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru

11:33 (IST) 25 May 2018
Election to Karnataka Speaker’s post will see a contest

Unfazed by Yeddyurappa's unceremonious exit, the BJP fielded its senior leader S Suresh Kumar, a fifth term MLA, for the post of the Speaker whose election will precede the trust vote. Ramesh Kumar of Congress too filed his nomination for the post as the candidate of the ruling coalition.

11:06 (IST) 25 May 2018
Congress MLAs reach Vidhana Soudha ahead of floor test
10:37 (IST) 25 May 2018
JDS-Congress govt faces floor test at 12.15 pm

The JDS-Congress government will prove its strength on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly at 12:15pm today. The adjourned meeting of the first session of the newly constituted 15th assembly has been convened to meet at 12.15 p.m, an intimation sent to the MLAs read.

09:39 (IST) 25 May 2018
CM Kumaraswamy exudes confidence ahead of floor test

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said he is confident of proving his majority in the Karnataka Assembly. "I have no tension, I am going to win clearly,"  Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by ANI ahead of floor test.

09:32 (IST) 25 May 2018
Cong-JD(S) MLAs confined to hotels since May 16 fearing poaching by BJP

The Congress and JD(S) have been keeping their respective MLAs together at different locations since May 16 in order to prevent them from being poached by the BJP. 

09:05 (IST) 25 May 2018
Full 5-year term for Kumaraswamy still not discussed: Dy CM Parameshwara

A day ahead of the trust vote, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the Congress-JD(S) coalition was yet to discuss modalities about H D Kumaraswamy continuing as Chief Minister for a full five year term. "We have not yet discussed those modalities," he said in response to a question whether Kumaraswamy will be the Chief Minister for full five year term.

08:35 (IST) 25 May 2018
Kumaraswamy readies for floor test

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is widely expected to sail through the floor test, barring any unforeseeable events.  In the 222-member House where 112 is a simple majority, the JDS-Congress combine has 118 MLAs (JDS 37, Congress 78 and three others), while the BJP has 104 seats.

the Urdu Press: Karnataka drama Bengaluru: Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy with Karnataka former chief minister & Congress leader Siddaramaiah during the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S)-Congress coalition government, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

After the assembly elections delivered a fractured mandate, Governor Vajubhai Vala initially asked the BJP to form a government and prove its majority in 15 days. The Congress then approached the Supreme Court against the Governor’s move and the apex court directed that a floor test be conducted on May 19. Yeddyurappa resigned ahead of the trust vote after sensing that his party did not have the numbers to prove its majority.

The Governor invited Kumaraswamy to form the government on May 19 after Yeddyurappa’s resignation and gave the new coalition 15 days to prove its majority. Kumaraswamy was sworn in as CM Wednesday along with Parameshwara at a ceremony attended by a galaxy of Opposition leaders.

