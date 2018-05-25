Karnataka floor test Highlights: CM H D Kumaraswamy wins floor test, BJP stages walk out over farm loan waiver

Karnataka Floor Test Live: H D Kumaraswamy (L), leader of Janata Dal (Secular) is administered the oath as Chief Minister of the southern state of Karnataka by Governor Vajubhai Vala outside the Vidhana Soudha, the legislative house of the state, in Bengaluru, India, May 23, 2018. (Reuters Photo) Karnataka Floor Test Live: H D Kumaraswamy (L), leader of Janata Dal (Secular) is administered the oath as Chief Minister of the southern state of Karnataka by Governor Vajubhai Vala outside the Vidhana Soudha, the legislative house of the state, in Bengaluru, India, May 23, 2018. (Reuters Photo)

Karnataka Floor Test LIVE UPDATES: Following a tumultuous sequence of events over the last 10 days, the newly formed JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka under Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy won the trust vote on Friday proving majority in the Karnataka Assembly, while the BJP staged a walk out demanding farm loan waivers. The BJP threatened to hold

In the 222-member House where 112 is a simple majority, the JDS-Congress combine has 118 MLAs (JDS 37, Congress 78 and three others), while the BJP has 104 seats. Congress nominee K R Ramesh Kumar was unanimously elected as Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly after senior BJP leader Suresh Kumar withdrew his nomination for the Speaker’s post.

The JDS-Congress government replaced the B S Yeddyurappa-led BJP government, which assumed office on May 17 and exited two days later after failing to muster the numbers for a simple majority. The JDS-Congress coalition was forged after the Assembly polls of May 12 threw up a hung verdict.