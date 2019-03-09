Karnataka CM meets PM Modi, seeks early release of Rs 2,064 cr drought relief for rabi season

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought early release of Rs 2,064.30 crore funds to provide relief to drought-hit farmers in the ongoing rabi season, reported PTI.

The CM appealed to the Prime Minister to release pending funds under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for drought mitigation, wage component and material component to Karnataka. 100 out of 176 talukas in the state had been severely affected by drought.

Kumaraswamy tweeted that central assistance of Rs 949 crore has been approved against a memorandum seeking financial assistance of Rs 2,434 crore as per NDRF/SDRF norms. He added that the crop loss during kharif and rabi altogether was Rs 32,335 crore.

In the meeting, Kumaraswamy apprised the Prime Minister about the pro-active steps taken to mitigate the drought impact on farmers.

Kumaraswamy had on Friday said that the discussion on seat-sharing between JD(S)and Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls has been completed and the final list will be announced in the next 2-3 days.