Citing corruption, Congress gives notice for no-confidence motion against BSY govt

The opposition Congress in Karnataka on Thursday gave a notice to initiate a no-confidence motion against the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government, citing corruption in the government and a growing financial burden.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah gave the notice and said, “The chief minister has lost the confidence of the House.”

Despite Congress’s demand for an immediate discussion on the no-confidence motion, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kaggeri said time would be given to discuss the notice before the session concludes on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party decided to move a no confidence motion against the government in the wake of a sting operation by a local channel that points to alleged interference by Yediyurarappa’s family members in government matters.

The sting operation has suggested that the Chief Minister’s younger son Vijayendra and other members of his family are allegedly involved in corruption over transfers of officers and clearances of projects.

On Wednesday, the Congress demanded Yediyurappa’s resignation and an investigation monitored by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of Karnataka. The Opposition party has alleged that the chief minister and his family are involved in corruption and money laundering.

Vijayendra has said that the Congress charge is “based on lies and allegations” aired by a private TV channel.

The Congress has also accused the BJP of pushing the state into a debt trap in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

Responding to the no confidence motion, BJP leader and Revenue Minister R Ashoka has said Yediyurappa has a clear majority and a stable government.

The Assembly session, which was to take up passage of Bills for modifying land laws, making changes in the Agricultural Produce Market Committees Act and modifying the fiscal responsibility Act to increase borrowing, was adjourned abruptly following the news of the death of Congress MLA from Basavakalyan B Narayan Rao (65) due to Covid-19.

Earlier on Thursday, the Assembly condoled the death of Union Minister and three-term MP from Belagavi Suresh Angadi due to Covid-19.

