‘You have to tell’: Yediyurappa evades question on leadership change in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss some pending developmental works in the state, including the Mekedatu dam project.

When asked about the speculation surrounding leadership change in the state, Yediyurappa, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, said that he was unaware of it, reported news agency PTI.

“I don’t know. You have to tell,” he told reporters with a smile. “I requested the PM to facilitate for early implementation of some state works. He has agreed for all,” he added.

Speaking about the proposed Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery river in Karnataka, which is opposed by the neighbouring Tamil Nadu, being discussed with PM, he said that “all issues” came up.

Ahead of the meeting with PM, the Chief Minister had reiterated that the state has every right to implement the project and will start the work.

“Tamil Nadu has been opposing us since the beginning but we have got our rights. I request them not to disturb us,” he had said.

“There is no need for any confusion. I want to assure our state that we will 100 per cent implement the Mekedatu project and it will not create any problem for Tamil Nadu. I have written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister about the matter, but they are not letting us implement it,” he had told reporters, adding: “Tamil Nadu has been opposing us since the beginning but we have got our rights. I request them not to disturb us”.

He had also responded to questions about speculation on cabinet expansion in Karnataka. “I will tell you if any discussion happens with senior BJP leaders over the restructuring or expansion of the cabinet”.

Yediyurappa is set to meet some of the key union ministers including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

Meanwhile, an all-party delegation from Tamil Nadu – led by Tamil Nadu Water Resource Minister Durai Murugan – met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi on Friday and handed over to him the three resolutions passed by the state government.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Durai Murugan said the Union government has assured that Karnataka will not be granted permission to construct the Mekedatu dam over the Cauvery river.

The Rs 9,000-crore Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project across the Cauvery river in Ramanagara district aims to utilise 4.75 TMC of water for drinking purposes in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas besides generating 400 MW power.

(With inputs from Darshan Devaiah)