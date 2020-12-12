Karnataka Cattle anti-slaughter Bill: After roadblock in Council, govt plans Ordinance

BS Yediyurappa

THE BJP government in Karnataka may promulgate an Ordinance to bring the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020 into force after the legislation, which was cleared by the assembly on Wednesday, hit a roadblock in the legislative council on Thursday.

The government had deferred tabling the Bill amid apprehensions that it may be defeated or referred to a select committee on the demand of a combined opposition. It sought to table the Bill on Friday but council Chairman Prathapchandra Shetty adjourned the winter session Thursday evening itself, as decided in legislative business advisory committee meetings held earlier.

“We plan to bring an Ordinance for the cattle slaughter Bill since the Chairman of the council did not cooperate yesterday,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday after his family conducted a cow puja at his official residence to celebrate the passage of the Bill in the assembly.

Yediyurappa also said that BJP members of the council would approach the Governor to complain against Chairman Shetty against whom a no-confidence motion was moved by the ruling party ahead of the winter session but was not taken up. “We have decided to hold a session of the Council next week and have requested the Governor to intervene since the Chairman should not have adjourned the session,” Yediyurappa said.

A delegation led by BJP leader in the legislative council, Kota Srinivas Poojary, met the Governor on Friday to complain against the Chairman.

The BJP deferred tabling of the Bill in the council following apprehensions that it may get defeated by the combined opposition of the Congress and JD(S), who together have 42 members as compared to the ruling party’s 31 members in the 75-member upper house. While the Congress has 28 members, the JD(S) has 14.

The Congress and JD(S) have opposed the Bill on the grounds that it does not take into consideration the economics of cattle rearing while imposing a blanket ban on slaughter.

“The BJP does not consider economic and social consequences but makes decisions aimed at stirring emotions for political gain. This is a sign of a fascist regime. Analysis through a social and economic perspective will reveal the pain it will cause people,” Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday.

“The BJP made no effort to study the issue and its socio-economic consequences before creating the Bill,” he said.

A small farmer and his family earning around Rs 72,000 a year will have to set aside Rs 36,500 per year to look after unproductive cattle if the new law comes into force, he said, quoting NSSO data. KPCC president D K Shivakumar said, “BJP leaders must buy cattle from farmers when the cattle grow old and must look after them in their homes and fields.”

Yediyurappa said the state would create gaushalas in all districts to look after aging cows once the Bill becomes a law.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd