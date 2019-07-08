Siddaramaiah accuses ‘dictators’ Modi, Shah of toppling govt, says Karnataka cabinet will be reshuffled

Even as the Congress-JDS alliance is teetering on the edge, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah Monday accused the BJP of trying to topple the government. In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, calling them “dictators and traitors of this vibrant country.” He also requested the MLAs who have resigned to help “save the government” and added that the cabinet would be reshuffled “keeping regional aspirations & social obligations in mind.”

Twenty-one Congress ministers Monday tendered their resignation to placate the 14 rebel MLAs who withdrew their support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition. Earlier this morning, Independent MLA H Nagesh also withdrew support from the alliance.

With the spate of resignations, the alliance is pushed to the brink. With Nagesh’s resignation, the coalition has been virtually reduced to a minority – although there is still a lack of clarity on the exact number of MLAs who have quit.

“.@BJP4India is a disgrace to our country & they have no respect for Parliamentary democracy. RSS did not respect freedom movement & BJP is not respecting our constitution. They are pseudo nationalists with the ulterior motive of destabilizing India’s unity. @BJP4India had been trying to destabilize since last one year & this is their sixth attempt. They will surely fail again & will have to face the wrath of the public. They are unable to digest the fact that our coalition govt is trying to ensure social justice & regional balance,” Siddaramaiah wrote on Twitter.

@BJP4India is misusing central govt & its agencies to threaten our MLAs. It is not just by @BJP4Karnataka leaders but also by dictators @AmitShah & @narendramodi. They are nothing but the traitors of this vibrant country. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 8, 2019

Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha denied BJP’s role in the crisis. Attacking Rahul Gandhi for “initiating” the resignation spree, Singh said, “BJP is not responsible for the crisis in Karnataka. We didn’t ask anyone to resign. We’re committed to maintaining the dignity of parliamentary democracy. The trend of submitting resignations was started by Rahul Gandhi in Congress, it wasn’t started by us. He himself asked people to submit resignations, even senior leaders are submitting their resignations