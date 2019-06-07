Karnataka cabinet nod to 1 more holiday a month for staff

The Cabinet in Karnataka on Thursday approved last year’s proposal of the state pay commission for state government employees to be granted leave on every fourth Saturday.

“After considering the various demands and proposals, the Cabinet has decided in principle to give state government employees a holiday on every fourth Saturday of a month. The number of days of casual leaves will be reduced from 15 to 10 to compensate,’’ rural development minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, adding date of implementation is yet to be decided.

Second Saturdays are holidays for state government employees in Karnataka at present.

A proposal for a five-day week was first made in 2011 under BJP’s tenure in Karnataka by an official pay committee, which, among other things, recommended revision of wages of the state government employees. The then BJP government implemented other recommendations of the committee with effect from April 1, 2012, barring the one about a five-day work week.

The subject of a change in work schedules for government employees came up again last year.