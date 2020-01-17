Karnataka cabinet expansion unlikely before Delhi polls

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

While Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has assured MLAs of a cabinet expansion this month, party sources have said the expansion is not likely to be affected before the Delhi elections.

In the bypolls on December 5, 12 out of 13 Congress and JD(S) rebels who joined the BJP were elected to the Assembly, thereby cementing the BJP-led government’s majority in the House. But a month on, Yediyurappa is yet to meet Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah to discuss the cabinet expansion. While all the rebels are eyeing ministerial posts, the BJP, it is learnt, is inclined to accomodate only eight.

The chief minister tried to reassure the rebel MLAs this week by saying that the state cabinet will be expanded by the end of January after he meets Shah when the latter visits Karnataka to address a pro-CAA rally.

Sources in the BJP, however, said the party leadership is not inclined to carry out an expansion of the cabinet at this point since the party is engaged in handling the CAA issue and the Delhi elections are approaching.

