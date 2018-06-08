Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Kumaraswamy retains Finance, Dy CM assigned Home

Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Kumaraswamy retains Finance, Dy CM assigned Home

Kumaraswamy retained the key Finance department, as also Energy with him while giving Home to his deputy G Parameshwara of the Congress.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 9, 2018 12:12:42 am
Karnataka Cabinet expansion, karnataka chief minister, H D kumarawamy, g Parameshwara, karnataka news, congress, JD(U), karnataka election results Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and his deputy G Parameshwara at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru Friday. (PTI Photo/File)
Related News

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy allocated portfolios to his ministers on Friday night, keeping Finance with himself, while giving Home department to his deputy G Parameshwara. The Karnataka CM retained 11 portfolios even as he allocated the portfolios after intense bargaining between the coalition partners, reports PTI.

CM Kumaraswamy will be in charge of Finance, Energy and Excise department apart from the ones which were not assigned to anybody. The Deputy CM takes charge of the Bengaluru development ministry — which controls both the Bengaluru Development Authority and the local corporation — and the Home portfolio.

H D Revanna, older brother of Kumaraswamy, has been allotted the public works department which he had held twice in previous governments too. Congress leader KJ George has been given Heavy Industries portfolio along with the Sugar department. Congress’ DK Shivakumar has been allotted two portfolios.

Kumaraswamy had earlier admitted that there were tensions with the Congress ministers over allocation of portfolios and had held several meetings to sort out the differences. Some Congress MLAs were were unhappy with the cabinet expansion and showed their dissent to the party high command and this affected the seat allocation agreement between the two parties.

While forming the alliance, both Congress and JD(U) had agreed to share the 34 portfolios with the Congress getting 22 and the JD(S) 12, including the chief minister’s post. Now the cabinet strength stands at 27 with CM Kumaraswamy and deputy CM G Parameshwara holding key roles. Seven ministries are still vacant, the Congress has left six in its share while the JD(S) has left one.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now