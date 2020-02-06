Karnataka: 10 JD(S), Congress turncoat MLAs to be inducted into Yediyurappa’s cabinet today

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa addresses the media in Bengalur on, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (PTI Photo/File) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa addresses the media in Bengalur on, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (PTI Photo/File)

After days of lobbying for ministerial berths, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will Thursday induct 10 ministers in his cabinet. All 10 are JD(S) and Congress rebels who helped the BJP topple the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July 2019, paving way for the BJP to come to power. These MLAs subsequently contested for the BJP in the December 2019 bye-elections and won.

“After a discussion, the party leadership in New Delhi has said only 10 ministers should be inducted for now. I have been asked to travel to the national capital at a later point to meet the leaders to decide on the rest,” Yediyurappa said last night in Bengaluru.

With this, the Karnataka cabinet will have 28 ministers, including the chief minister. The cabinet has a sanctioned strength of 34; six berths remain vacant.

The MLAs likely to be sworn in today include Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), S T Somashekar (Yeshwantpur), Byrathi Basavaraj (KR Puram), K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapur), Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur), Shrimanth Patil (Kagwad), B C Patil (Hirekerur), Anand Singh (Vijayanagar), K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout), and K C Narayan Gowda (KR Pet).

Mahesh Kumathalli, former Congress MLA who won the bypolls from Athani, and Umesh Katti, a BJP leader who won from Hukkeri MLA, have not been chosen for the cabinet expansion.

When asked, Yediyurappa said it was difficult to accommodate Kumathalli in the Cabinet but promised to give him “another big responsibility”.

The CM maintained that Katti, a frontrunner among other BJP leaders for a berth, “will definitely be made a minister later.”

Yediyurappa had earlier promised to induct 13 ministers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd