Cabinet expansion: B S Yediyurappa stamp on 17-member ministry

In the first Cabinet expansion in Karnataka since coming to power on July 26, the BJP on Tuesday inducted 17 ministers, many of them party veterans and a few newcomers who had helped the party topple the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

While the Cabinet was expected to reflect the BJP high command’s hold over the state unit, many of those who took oath on Tuesday are loyalists of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, including close associates such as Basavaraj Bommai and C C Patil.

As many as seven ministers are from the dominant Lingayat community to which Yediyurappa belongs.

Three members of another dominant community, the Vokkaligas, are in the Cabinet along with three Scheduled Caste (SC) members, two backward castes, one Brahmin and one Scheduled Tribe (ST) member. Shashikala Jolle, among the Lingayat ministers, is the only woman in the Cabinet.

Four ministers are from Bengaluru, and the others have been drawn up to represent districts in northern Karnataka, where the BJP has a large support base.

The state’s coastal region, where BJP enjoys big support, has one representative in the cabinet in MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary — from the backward caste Billava community.

Young Bangalore MLA Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, a Vokkaliga, who played a key role in moving rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs to Mumbai last month for defection, has been given a Cabinet berth. The Independent MLA from Mulbagal in Kolar, H Nagesh, a Dalit, who also defected to the BJP by ditching his Cabinet position in the previous coalition government, is also part of the Yediyurappa ministry.

Party veterans in the Cabinet are Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar, V Somanna, C C Patil, Laxman Savadi — all from the Lingayat community. Former JD(U) leader J C Madhuswamy, a Lingayat, who played a crucial role in the Assembly to guide the BJP to a trust vote win, was also inducted.

Dalit leader Govind Karjol, backward caste Kuruba leader K S Eshwarappa, Vokkaliga leaders R Ashoka and C T Ravi, Suresh Kumar, a Brahmin, and Bellary’s B Sreeramulu, who comes from Valmiki (ST) community, are the other BJP veterans in the ministry.

Prabhu Chavan, from Lambani (SC) community and a three-time MLA, is a fresh face in the Cabinet along with Shashikala Jolle, the only woman minister.

Several senior BJP leaders who were expected to be inducted — Umesh Katti, Balachandra Jharkiholi, M P Renukacharya, S A Ramdas and Goolihatti Shekhar, among others — did not make the cut for the first expansion. Many MLAs who were aspirants skipped the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. full report on www.indianexpress.com