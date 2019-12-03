Karnataka bypolls: BJP up against some anger in 3 seats of flood-hit Belagavi

As rows of tractors laden with sugarcane produce roll towards sugar factories around Kagwad and Athani region of Karnataka’s Belagavi district, missing from the rows of farmers waiting to get canes crushed at the factories are hundreds of farmers whose crops were wiped out by massive floods in Belagavi and surrounding districts in August this year.

Nearly 1.7 lakh hectares of agricultural land was wiped out.

With the B S Yediyurappa government, which came to power in July, yet to hand out compensation to farmers who lost crops in the floods, the BJP is up against some anger in the December 5 by-elections in three Assembly constituencies of Belagavi: Kagwad, Athani and Gokak.

The defection of three Congress MLAs from the region to BJP — Shrimanth Patil (MLA of Kagwad), Mahesh Kumatahalli (Athani) and Ramesh Jharkiholi (Gokak) — along with 14 other Congress -JD(S) MLAs helped BJP topple the then coalition.

In many villages in Athani and Kagwad constituencies, banners have appeared asking Kumatahalli and Patil, now fielded by BJP, not to enter the villages and seek votes since they never came to check on people after the floods.

Waiting for Yediyurappa’s campaign meeting for Patil on Monday, Korgund Mallappa, a farmer from Kagwad said: “There is a lot of anger against Shrimanth Patil, who is now trying to get re-elected from Kagad on a BJP ticket. He never paid the dues of farmers last year at his sugar factory. This year, after the floods, he did not visit the villages. He has not dared appear in Ainapur until today…”

Apparently sensing the anger in Belagavi district, dominated by members of his own Lingayat community, Yediyurappa has carried out two rounds of campaigning to assuage anger, promising that all problems will be addressed after December 9 if BJP wins a majority after the bypolls.

In his campaign run through the three seats, Yediyurappa has played the Lingayat card strongly.

Another problem for the BJP in Kagwad is the fact that the Congress has fielded a Lingayat leader, Raju Kage, who joined the party last month after BJP announced Patil’s candidature.

“There is additional trouble for Patil because he is not from the local Lingayat community — he is a Maratha…” farmer Mallappa said.

In an effort to bolster support, BJP had several Lingayat leaders campaign in Kagwad and Athani on Monday. “Don’t look at the candidate’s caste in Kagwad. Think of Yediyurappa and vote,’’ former Union minister Basavaraj Yatnal said at Athani.

In Athani, the BJP seems to have it relatively easy even though the party candidate, Congress rebel Kumatahalli, requires the support of Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, whom he defeated in the 2018 polls. Shankar Rao Kottur, a founding member of the BJP unit in Athani, was confident that the party will fare well. “There was some resistance to the BJP newcomer in the beginning but that is all sorted out now,” he said.

The BJP is also seemingly on a good wicket in Gokak, where the battle is within the family of the Jharkiholi brothers: Congress rebel and BJP candidate Ramesh and his brother and Congress nominee Lakhan. “Although JD(S) has fielded a Lingayat candidate in Ashok Poojary — a former BJP leader — the battle seems to be going the way of BJP,’’ a local official said.