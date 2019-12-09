Congress-JDS taught ‘lesson’ for ‘stealing mandate through back door’: PM Modi on Karnataka bypoll results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

Buoyed by the trends that predict a comfortable win for BJP in the Karnataka bypolls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that the results are a “lesson” for Congress and JDS which had “stolen the mandate through back door.”

Addressing a campaign rally in Jharkhand, PM Modi expressed gratitude towards the people of Karnataka and said, “Congress and its allies subverted mandate in Karnataka, stabbed it in the back. People today have taught them a lesson and punished them in a democratic way. These parties will now have to bite the dust.”

Adding that the results are an answer to people who say BJP has limited influence in the south, Modi in Hazaribagh said, “What the country thinks about political stability and for political stability how much the country trusts BJP, an example of that is in front of us today… BJP is leading on most seats. I express my gratitude towards people of Karnataka.”

Karnataka’s ruling BJP is heading for a sweep in bypolls and is set to retain power in the state. The party, which needed to win at least six seats in the December 5 election, has won two seats and is leading in 10 others. Congress, which has won a seat and leads in another, has conceded defeat. The JDS is trailing in all the 12 segments where it fielded candidates.

The bypolls were necessitated after 15 rebel MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) parties quit the Assembly in a bid to bring down the coalition government led by chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. They were suspended from the House but were allowed to contest polls. BJP fielded 13 of the 17 MLAs in the bypolls.

Two seats remain vacant in the House — Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Maski — as separate election petitions challenging the results of the 2018 elections are still pending in the Karnataka High Court.

