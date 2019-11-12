Karnataka by-election: Nominations start, parties await SC order on rebel MLAs

As the nomination process for by-elections to 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka began on Monday, the BJP is facing disquiet in some of these constituencies amid the prospect that the party will field Congress and JD(S) rebel MLAs in these seats.

All three main parties are, meanwhile, awaiting the Supreme Court order on disqualification of 15 Congress and JD(S) MLAs before naming their candidates. The court is scheduled to give its verdict on Wednesday.

The bypolls — scheduled on December 5 — were necessitated after rebel legislators went to BJP.

While BJP is banking entirely on the court’s verdict to decide its candidates, as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is keen on fielding most rebel MLAs on BJP tickets, the Congress has announced candidates for eight seats. It is awaiting the SC verdict to decide on the remaining seven.

The JD(S) is likely to take a decision after looking at BJP and Congress candidates.

Meanwhile, former BJP MLA Raju Kage, who lost to Congress’s Shrimant Patil (one of the rebel MLAs) from Kagwad, in Belagavi district, on Monday said he will quit BJP and expressed willingness to join the Congress after it became clear that Patil is set to contest on a BJP ticket if he is cleared by the court.

Kage, a four-time MLA, three of them from BJP, said after meeting Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah on Monday, “The comments made against me by BJP leaders have hurt me. I have decided to quit the party.”

The move to welcome Kage, who lost by 30,000 votes last year, however, may have not gone down well with some Congress leaders, as indicated by Belagavi leader Satish Jharkiholi’s absence from Monday’s party meeting to chalk out strategy for the bypolls.

In Hoskote, Sharath Bachegowda, son of BJP MP B N Bachegowda, has threatened to contest as an Independent if Congress rebel MLA M T B Nagaraj gets the BJP ticket. “Bachegowda was informed that I would be the by-election candidate, and that agreement stands,’’ Nagaraj said.

Yediyurappa has already campaigned on behalf of Nagaraj in Hoskote. In Gokak, won by rebel Congressman Ramesh Jharkiholi, BJP is facing rebellion from its losing candidate in 2018, Ashok Poojari. Poojari has objected to campaigning on behalf of Jharkiholi, set to be BJP’s candidate if Wednesday’s verdict goes in favour of disqualified MLAs.

Last month, Yediyurappa had tried to placate party leaders likely to lose out by giving them key posts in government departments. Kage was appointed head of Command Area Development Board of Malaprabha/Ghataprabha dam project, Poojari was made chairman of Karnataka Land Development Board, while Bachegowda was made V-C of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation.