Karnataka building collapse toll rises to 12, many still trapped

The death toll in the crash of an under-construction building in Dharwad town of north Karnataka on March 19 has risen to 12. Officials said 56 people have been rescued by the NDRF and local rescue teams from the debris of the four-storey building in Kumarareshwar Nagar of the town.

As many as 14 people are feared to be still trapped in the debris. Rescue work is still on.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who visited the site of the building crash on Thursday, has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and has directed the state executive to announce a compensation for the victims since the election code of conduct bars the government from making such an announcement. Dharwad district authorities have ordered a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims.

The building is owned by the relative of a former Congress legislator from Dharwad, Vinay Kulkarni, and local authorities have blamed sub-standard construction for the collapse of the building.

“The majority of people were trapped in the basement, ground floor and first floor of the building… Some people may be still trapped,” said NDRF Assistant Commandant Shri Niwas.